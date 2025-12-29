Tonto Dikeh has continued to reflect on her renewed faith as a Christian and shared a video from her old lifestyle

A clip showed the actress at a nightclub having fun; she, however, appreciated God for taking away the spirit of Jezebel from her

This comes barely a few weeks after the Nollywood actress's viral testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze's church, Streams of Joy International

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has shared a video showing how her lifestyle transformed since she rededicated her life to Christ.

In a social media post she shared on Sunday, December 29, Tonto posted a video capturing her old and new lifestyle as she expressed gratitude to God for taking away the "spirit of Jezebel" from her.

One clip showed the mother of one and some friends having the time of their lives at a nightclub. Another video depicting her new lifestyle showed her speaking in tongues during a prayer session and reading the Bible.

"Watch how God snatched away the spirit of Jezebel from me. And now a kingdom woman was born. From a mess to a message," the caption on the video read.

She also expressed gratitude for the turnaround in her life.

"Dear God, who am I that you are mindful of me? Thank you for seeing me. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for saving me. Thank you for the life I have in you. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you. Thank you for the birth of the Esther-mandated vessel. What would I have done without your grace, your mercy, your love?" she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh's video comes a few weeks after she shared a testimony of transformation, healing, and restoration.

She attributed the change to her intentional walk with God and following Pastor Jerry Eze’s New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD).

The video Tonto Dikeh shared, reflecting on her new lifestyle, is below:

Comments about Tonto Dikeh's new lifestyle

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

MrIgwe8 commented:

"Once you totally damage yourself , you go want use born again cover up."

MolanoHybrd reacted:

"Person wey go soon collect her life back from Christ."

Odd_Legal commented:

"And She was so proud and happy to make the transition video. Who she dey deceive? It’s all for the gram."

1nefortunate said:

"I thought she gave her life to Christ 15 years ago. When did she collect it back?"

Montana2221 said:

"Only christ sees her as a changed woman sha, the streets never unseen."

Thegibbsman commented:

"From the streets did she emerge and to the streets she will return. And I say unto you, " She is for the streets " So be not weary when she must return from whence she came."

SimplyKalby said:

"With those long nails, the spirit is still firmly rooted."

FABTECH_2104 commented:

"Genuine repentance don’t need social media validation."

