Veteran actor Taofeek opened up about what he experienced in his marriage

In a recent interview, the movie star spoke on a heartbreaking discovery involving his children

He also revealed his wife’s reaction to the situation, which caught the attention of many

Veteran Nigerian actor Abdul Salam Taofeek, popularly known as Tioruju Mondusi, has revealed the most painful chapter of his life, recounting how betrayal within his marriage left him devastated.

Speaking on the African A-List podcast, Taofeek explained that his late wife’s actions deeply shook him.

Actor Taofeek shares eye-opening revelation about his five children. Credit: @alistpodcast

Source: Instagram

He narrated how she disappeared while nine months pregnant with their fifth child, only for him to later discover she had secretly done an introduction ceremony with another man.

He said:

“The only person that did the most painful thing to me in life is my wife. The incident brought tears from my eyes. She’s late now; may God forgive her.”

Taofeek further revealed how his wife openly denied him as the father of her pregnancy:

“She returned to the house to abuse me and asked who told me that I’m the owner of the pregnancy.”

The actor explained that the matter escalated in court, where she confessed that two of their children were not his:

“It was in the court that she confessed that the third and the last child were not mine. She has been going out with the man for many years.”

Despite the betrayal, Taofeek said his wife later begged him tirelessly to forgive her, but the damage had already been done. Sadly, she later died from depression after the man she left him for abandoned her to return to his family.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Olu Olowogemo Harejan aka Portable has publicly called on his ex-wife, Fatimo Momoh, to bring their alleged 10-year-old son, Mahbub, to him.

This comes shortly after Fatimo accused the actor of abandoning her and the child for the past eight years.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday, Portable reacted strongly to the claims, insisting that Fatimo should bring Mahbub to Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he resides.

The actor promised to take responsibility for the boy’s education and feeding if Fatimo is certain he is the biological father.

“Fatima, I’m the one that did Mahbub’s naming ceremony when he was born. And if you’re very sure that I’m his biological father, if you’re double sure that if I decide to do a DNA test, the result won’t prove otherwise, bring him down to Ogun state tomorrow,” Portable said.

He added that he is not afraid of taking responsibility for the child, stressing that Mahbub should be brought to him in Abeokuta if indeed he is the father.

The development has stirred reactions online, with many fans closely following the unfolding family drama.

Iyabo Ojo apologises to TAMPAN elders

Iyabo issued a public apology to the TAMPAN leadership via her official Instagram page. The actress' apology came after the association blacklisted her.

She thanked celebrity blogger, Mama Esabod, for mediating peace between the aggrieved parties.

In a different portion of her post, the actress also thanked fans and others alike who had been showing her support since she joined Princess in the battle for justice.

Source: Legit.ng