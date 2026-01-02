Tonto Dikeh has refused to let the criticism against her online prayer get to her as she shared a major announcement

The Nollywood actress revealed plans for a video space for her prayer sessions, while showcasing studio equipment she purchased

She added that she was also willing to learn how to make better videos, all for the gospel, further stirring reactions

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has shared her major plan for 2026 as she continues to spark reactions on social media with her renewed Christian faith.

In a social media post she shared on Thursday, January 1, Tonto showed off studio equipment she purchased and shipped to Nigeria while revealing plans to set up a space for her prayer sessions.

She also added that she was willing to take lessons to make her video much better as she declared that the gospel must be heard, felt, and seen.

"E don happen. We don dey do video space for Monday prayer videos. Studio equipment purchased and shipped… I’m like a kid in the candy shop. I have never learnt all these video and post things, but you see, for God, I will learn it all. The Gospel must be heard, FELT AND VERY IMPORTANTLY SEEN… O GAN DI LOUDDDDDDDDDDDDD," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Tonto also included the song 'I Am Not Mad' by gospel singer Victoria Orenze in the background.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh responded to criticism over her online prayer videos.

She questioned why people were upset about her video while other personal activities are regularly shared online without criticism.

Sebel Mbah commented:

"Na church you want start soon. Sooner or later you be saying you are prophetess,just another business ideas since all others has been failed."

'Irene D-Godfada General-Sunday said:

"Someone forecasted this day, it’s a pity I can’t get to find the guys comment on one of tonto’s post, that was the first time she said she has given her life to Christ. The guy truly say tonto go start live sessions and start cashing out massively. "

Steven Dator reacted:

"Since Jerry Eze became the most paid Nigerian YouTuber, 2026 go choke with YouTube pastors, another niche successfully unlocked."

Ezekiel Ibenegbu Ojumueze comemnted:

"Pastor Tonto ... Wetin musa no go see for gate ni ?"

Obasi Goodluck said:

"Auntie TONTO... dey go. We dey your back."

Ngozi Akaoma wrote:

"One thing I like about Tonto is anything she decide to do,she will always do her best."

Nneka Amah commented:

"Well done. But do it intentionally for God's sake not for the mula involved. Because you are Gona have more traffic on your page than before. Well done Ma."

Did Tiwa Savage takes a cue from Tonto Dikeh?

Legit.ng previously reported that Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage made waves online on January 1 over a video from her prayer session.

The viral video captured the music star in a prayer mood as she hinted at her rededication to Christianity. This was after Tiwa was spotted at a church in the company of her son, Jamil.

