Doris Ogala shared another video in which she spoke about the threats she has been receiving after repeatedly speaking about Pastor Chris Okafor

In the clip, she said some people were warning her to keep quiet and that she had been receiving messages telling her not to go out.

The actress explained why she could not remain silent about Pastor Chris Okafor, saying she knows how he operates

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has shared another video in which alleged threats received after repeatedly speaking about Pastor Chris Okafor were addressed.

It was claimed that the warnings began after she publicly commented on issues linked to the cleric, including matters involving his alleged baby mama and son.

In the video, it was stated that messages had been sent to her, urging her to keep quiet and warning her not to go out. According to Ogala, the nature of the messages suggested an attempt to intimidate her into silence, but it was maintained that the threats would not stop her from speaking out.

The actress explained that remaining silent was not an option because of what she claimed to know about how Pastor Chris Okafor operates. It was stressed that her actions were driven by concern and a desire to speak up for those she believed were being affected, rather than by personal gain or vendetta.

Doris Ogala shares reason she will not keep quiet

While sharing more details in the video, Ogala stated that if she dared to keep quiet, her life could allegedly be threatened.

She also claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor had said he would not agree to a DNA test for any alleged children unless mandated by the government.

The actress further alleged that reports claiming she was arrested were misleading, explaining that she was not placed in a cell but was instead kept in a room.

Here is the Instagram video of Doris Ogala below:

How fans reacted to Doris Ogala's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video of Doris Ogala. Here are comments below:

@omoikhagbonefe commented:

"Doris I'm still wondering why you still haven't exposed everything you know. The mother of his little son ebere came out and said so much in just one video. His ex wife came out and exposed so much and even mentioned names in just one video but you still haven't said everything you know."

@christgospelr reacted:

"Why is Nigeria police force not investigating that arrest, because if what you said is true about your arrest then you got lucky happy new year."

@mirabel_roland stated:

"But why pastor go get plenty gfs and plenty children from diff women ,Okomwen."

@chigozie716 shared:

"Go and apologize to ur ex husband."

