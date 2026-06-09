Davido has arrived in the United States ahead of his performance at the FIFA World Cup countdown concert

The Afrobeats music star also shared his sweet experience waking up to see his twins, whom he had with Chioma

Davido's social media post about his twins, whose pictures are yet to be shared online, has sparked reactions

Afrobeats music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared a fresh update about his arrival in the United States a few days to the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by America, Canada and Mexico.

Davido, who recently showed support for Peter Okoye's new song, took to his official X handle to drop a hint signalling his arrival in Los Angeles on June 8, 2026, ahead of the football tournament.

Davido gushes about his twins following his arrival in the US for FIFA concert. Credit: davido/fifaworldcup

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that the DMW label boss is among the music stars set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, US.

Davido to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert in Los Angeles. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido gushes about his twins

Following his arrival, Davido, whose wife Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, is based in Atlanta, United States, expressed delight at waking up to his twins.

The music star, in a tweet that has captured attention online, affectionately called his twins "twinskiis" while including a baby boy, baby girl, and colored heart emojis.

He wrote:

"Love waking up to twinskiis best feeling ever!"

Recall that Davido welcomed twins with partner Chioma Rowland in October 2023, shortly after the 2022 death of his first son, Ifeanyi.

Since the birth of the singer's twins, pictures of what they looked like have not been shared online.

Davido's post about his twins is below:

Reactions as Davido gushes about his twins

Reacting, fans teased the music star, whom they playfully referred to as 'Baba Ibeji' a Yoruba word for father of twins.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

michelleyeoh77 commented:

"We still need to see your kids face David."

saintreali reacted:

"No be lie, That kind of feeling dey sweet when na credit alert first thing in the morning."

Only01Charlie said:

"Family man! Happy for you David. You stayed away from scandals and you are happy with your family. Love it."

XFinder001 commented:

"Nice that we don't even know them... If possible still keep them off till their 10 or 12yrs."

KellyAgbai said:

"I don’t just understand Nigerians , can’t you people just respect someone’s right to privacy for once, can’t someone just tweet in peace ? Haba."

ulblog1 wrote:

"You are the greatest of all. Keeping your children away from internet is what others need to study walai."

Davido's baby mama Sophia celebrates birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, celebrated her 39th birthday on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Sophia, who shared adorable pictures to mark the occasion, also reflected on her life and motherhood.

Fans and supporters of the music star's baby mama also joined in the celebration.

Source: Legit.ng