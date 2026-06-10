Armed bandits have invaded Iluke Bunu community in Kogi state and attempted to abduct WAEC candidates

The attackers reportedly killed a vice principal and two others during the incident in the north-central state

According to reports, security forces repelled the attackers and have killed one bandit, while others have escaped

Residents of Iluke Bunu in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi state have narrated how armed bandits invaded their community on Wednesday morning, June 10.

WAEC horror in Kogi: Bandits kill vice principal in failed attempt to abduct students. Photo: FB/William Titlong

Source: UGC

The attackers reportedly killed a vice principal and two others while attempting to abduct students sitting for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to information obtained by Legit.ng, the attackers stormed the community and reportedly targeted students writing their WAEC examinations at UBE Iluke Bunu.

A community source who shared multiple audio recordings and videos of the incident with Legit.ng’s correspondent described the attack as terrifying. According to him, residents were forced to flee as gunshots echoed across the area.

“We woke up to heavy gunfire this morning. The bandits came into the community and there was panic everywhere. People were running for safety while students writing WAEC were thrown into fear,” the source said.

Security forces repel attackers, kill one bandit

The source added that security operatives responded promptly and prevented what could have become a mass abduction of students and school officials.

“If not for the quick intervention of soldiers from the nearby military formation and vigilantes, many students would have been taken away. The soldiers engaged the attackers and forced them to retreat,” the resident told Legit.ng.

Legit.ng gathered that Gani Anifowose, the Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Aharha-Bunu, was killed during the attack alongside two other persons.

Armed bandit attack scene in Iluke Bunu Kogi community during WAEC examinations. Photo: KOLA SULAIMON

Source: Getty Images

Another resident who spoke to Legit.ng also lamented the worsening security situation in the area.

“Our community is under serious threat. We heard gunshots for a long time. People are still searching for some residents, and we don’t know their whereabouts yet,” the resident said.

Local sources said troops from the Nigerian Army formation in Suku-Kiri Bunu responded to distress calls and engaged the attackers in a gun battle.

During the operation, one of the bandits was reportedly killed, while others escaped into nearby bushes.

Bandits kill abducted Kwara church worshippers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that terrorists abducted eight worshippers from ECWA church in Omugo, Ifelodun LGA, Kwara state during a March service.

Five of the abducted worshippers were later killed after ransom negotiations, despite the community reportedly paying N20 million. Abductors demanded an additional N300 million for the remaining victims’ release.

An escaped victim confirmed that three worshippers remain with the abductors in critical condition, while five have been killed, including the pastor’s wife.

Bandit leader explains stalled hostage release

Legit.ng had previously reported that retired Major General Abubakar Rabe and his wife were abducted in Katsina state while travelling, after armed men attacked their vehicle along the Marabar Musawa to Kafinsoli road.

The bandit commander Kachalla Muhammad claimed in an audio message that heightened security presence forced him to suspend plans to release the general’s wife. The bandit demanded the release of alleged associates and seized cattle.

Source: Legit.ng