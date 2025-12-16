Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh stirred reactions online after sharing a deeply personal and faith-filled message

In a lengthy post shared on her social media page, the actress reintroduced herself to the world, describing her life as a testimony

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh reintroduced herself to the world, following her powerful and life-changing testimony.

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh reintroduced herself to the world, following her powerful and life-changing testimony.

The movie diva, who has become spiritual in recent times, disclosed on her Instagram page that she is a living testimony to mercy, as she is one of those whom God saved, repaired, and commissioned.

She claimed that God glanced at her mess and communicated destiny to her. She defined herself as Spirit-filled, Fire-carrying, and Truth-anchored.

Tonto remarked that she is not perfect but pure; she is not loud but authorised; and she was ordained by God rather than selected by man.

Tonto stated that her message was not about rebranding but about resurrection, adding that she believes God is not finished with her.

She described herself as purified, ordained, and positioned to influence lives and systems, stressing that her past struggles have become platforms for God’s glory.

The emotional testimony drew attention from fans and followers, many of whom praised her openness and bold declaration of faith.

She wrote in part:

"I am a demon chaser, not by strength, but by covenant. Light does not argue with darkness; it displaces it. Luke 10:19 is my authority, not my ego. I stand as an Esther of this generation. Raised for such a time as this.

"Positioned in purpose and clothed in favour. Sent to influence systems, awaken hearts, and call a people back to God. Esther 4:14 is not history; it is my assignment. I am proof that mercy rewrites identity. That deliverance births destiny. That which tried to destroy you becomes the platform God uses to display His glory."

Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill, also sparked conversation online around the same period.

Legit.ng recalls that Churchill shared a cryptic post reflecting on the importance of true confession.

“True confession lightens the soul, makes life easier, and gives room for peace, healing, and renewal,” he wrote while sharing a photo of himself in traditional attire.

In a statement posted on Tuesday, December 16, Churchill reiterated that confession allows peace, healing, and renewal.

However, the timing of his post raised eyebrows, with some social media users suggesting it was a subtle reaction to Tonto Dikeh’s testimony.

Neither Tonto Dikeh nor Olakunle Churchill has directly responded to the speculations, but both posts continue to generate buzz.

See Tonto's post below:

Tonto Dikeh trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialbblessingceo said:

"Love u mami .. u will be shocked how many lives u have touched by this 😍😍."

restored_doris said:

"Did you see what happened during the 3rd service today? It was all about the Salvation of souls all because of 1 woman 👩 We are proud of the woman/God's daughter you have become. Your generation is waiting 🙌❤️and you will not fail in Jesus' mighty name. Amen

rechaelokonkwo said:

"I love you my T."

legit.jalabiya_ng said:

"ADA EL-ROI. Thanks for saying yes to Jesus. Because of you today, many souls were Saved. We love you plenty ❤️❤️❤️."

patience_la_tres_belle_fri said:

"Fun fact. It was on your story in 2020 that I saw NSPPD 7am prayers and I have been on till date."

queenwokoma said:

"AUNTY ESTHER!❤️ ❤️❤️."

emmanuelsignatureevents said:

"Your testimony, Tonto, is a whole sermon. I applaud you for your vulnerability, and I thank God for your life. Your testimony is permanent the enemy will not use it against you. God will walk you through this May God give you the wisdom needed to navigate through life. Honestly, that testimony was mindblowing. I wept. I kept asking, “My God, what is this?” Yet the most beautiful part is the confirmation that revival is here, and God is bringing healing to His children. I always say this: the ministry God is preparing you for often determines your life experiences.

"That’s why when you speak, you speak from a place of compassion. May God continue to guide you. I know it takes so much but it is total surrender. May God perfect your testimony. I celebrate you. I celebrate your faith. 🙏🏽✨ Your testimony is a victory to the kingdom of God."

adamasaay said:

"Your testimony was compelling and deeply moved me. It demonstrates that God is faithful and will be eternally glorified. El-Roi!!!!🙏🙏."

Tonto Dikeh’s powerful testimony leads to bold reintroduction. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

