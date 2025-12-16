Tonto Dikeh's former husband, Olakunle Churchill, has shared his opinion about true confession

His comment, shared via his social media page, has, however, triggered backlash as many interpreted it as a shade

His post comes after the Nollywood actress, in a viral video, shared a testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze's church

Olakunle Churchill, a Nigerian businessman and former husband of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, has sparked conversation online after he shared his thoughts on true confession.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 16, Olakunle said true confession gives room for peace, healing, and renewal.

Olakunke Churchill's comment about true confession sparks mixed reactions online.

Source: Instagram

"True confession lightens the soul, makes life easier, and gives room for peace, healing, and renewal," he wrote, sharing a picture of himself in traditional attire.

The post, however, quickly gained attention online, with some netizens accusing him of throwing shade.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh made waves online over her testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze's church, where she opened up about her addictions, anger, spiritual battles, and deliverance.

In a clip, the mother of one said,

"I am 40 years old, and I can tell you I have never known peace until now. I am living in it."

The screenshot of Olakunle Churchill's post about true confession is below:

Tonto Dikeh's former husband Olakunke Churchill faces criticism over comment about true confession.

Source: Instagram

Backlash trails Olakunle Churchill's comment

While some netizens criticized the businessman, others shared diverse opinions on his comment.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

jesicasweet14 said:

"Cho Cho cho cho."

iphy_lush commented:

"Ur confession is next sir. Hoping God will touch ur heart too."

silver_gold23 commented:

"She's a good woman,and a woman of GOD."

beesegxy commented:

"Who is not without sin should throw the stone …you are married but hasn’t moved on tee."

distinguish_ray commented:

"It's paining u Nigerians are not mocking but praising her new found faith my brother sit this one out,u can't fight grace,anything dat lady does she will forever be loved by many..we are proud of her n wat she has become..we are happy with her decisions n God will continue to shield 🛡 her from temptations like this.."

hnedyhney said:

"She's a brave woman, hope u don't think u are the good one here, u had your own flaws and u still do, so rest oga."

adedayooriginal wrote:

"Ehen you bah olori awon alagbere continue you never see you problem as one abi definitely you are still mad any day madman see what is doing is not good that very day the man is heal as for your own I think ibi to gbawa lo ma gba lo if care is not taking."

toyinfola1 said:

"I believe what he typed is not to make mockery of her. I don’t know why people like to create unnecessary problem. People allow peace to rain."

doosuur_josephine commented:

"This is evidence that you are also not man enough, if she had anger issues, what did you do that triggered her. If you were emotionally intelligent, this is not the time to come out and claim to be the good one. Rest Sir."

helenbeauty44 said:

"How did you end up cheating on her and marrying your sister ehh @olakunlechurchill . Confess yours so that you can be delivered and liberated. You want to mock her."

