A Nigerian lady who visited a bank to cash a cheque for ₦200,000 shared her experience with netizens

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, the lady expressed disappointment with what the bankers gave her

She detailed her experience to her followers, recounting how the incident left her feeling so embarrassed

A Nigerian lady recounted an awkward experience she had at a bank after she went to collect cash from a cheque she presented for payment.

The incident gained attention online after she posted a video of her reaction on social media.

Lady left surprised after visiting bank to cash a cheque. Photo credit: @Hezy_bel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience at Nigerian bank

The lady used her official TikTok handle Hezy_bel to share footage from the recent bank visit.

In the clip she showed herself standing at the counter and reacting to the way the cash was handed over to her.

The video went viral and attracted comments from viewers who found her response relatable.

She explained that she had anticipated a large bundle of notes and felt surprised when the cashier gave her only a few bills.

She stood still for a moment, expecting more money to follow, because she had never held that amount in new notes before.

The banker asked why she remained at the counter, and she told the staff member that she believed the amount was incomplete.

That response sparked laughter from the cashier and a colleague nearby.

According to her, she remained unaware of the reason for their laughter until the staff member informed her that the cash she held was the full amount.

The realisation dawned on her then, and she admitted feeling embarrassed by her own expectations.

She noted that she had spent many years without handling such a sum in mint condition, so the appearance of the notes confused her. She described herself as someone unaccustomed to large cash in that form and joked about her surprise.

Lady narrates how she got embarrassed at a bank. Photo credit: @Hezy_bel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The lady further reflected on how the experience made her think about wealth and money habits.

The incident left her wishing she could become wealthy, and she expressed the thought in a light-hearted manner.

In her words:

"POV: Went to cash a cheque of N200k in the bank today and I was given this. After this few notes were given to me in the bank today, I just stood there motionless waiting for the complete money (for my mind why this woman dey give me this money in bit, Hanty pack my complete money give me jare). The woman attending to me asked me why I was still there, I told her that the money is not complete yet. Na once she and her colleague burst laugh.

"I was oblivious as to the reason for her reaction and when she finally finished laughing, she told me that the money was complete, that I was holding 200k in my hand and then it clicked I have never held mint 500 notes worth 200k before, so I was expecting something hooge, I was so embarrassed ehnnn. I be real LAPO baby, in my twenty something years of my life, I have never held mint cash of that amount chaiiiiii. If to sey e con bi 1k or 1 dollar mint notes nko. I will be rich in this life abeg, I have no choice but to be rich, ajeee."

Reactions as lady shares bank experience

Viewers on TikTok had different things to say in the comments section.

@vee said:

"So you are actually saying you don’t know 100pcs of #500 makes 50k and multiplied by 4 gives you 200k?"

@thenana_ said:

"Reminds me of the day my younger sis saw 1m in cash. She was surprised it was so small."

@JustMJ reacted:

"I understand understand your point gurl. 200k really sound big but in cash it’s nothing."

@__ADA BEKEE said:

"It has happened to me before mine was 200 naira note I was legit arguing with this lady that my money is not complete."

@Maxwell reacted:

"Dont worry Hanty we know say for Bank you dey work. Abeg i know wan hear say my money will be reversed after 25hours. Because of this your post."

@GEM'S DIFFUSERS added:

"You must have contacted either your account officer or you get connection. My bank is so stingy with mint."

See the post below:

Woman creates scene inside bank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an irate customer caused a scene in a commercial bank after N949k disappeared from her account.

A viral video showed the commotion she caused at the bank, as she refused to be pacified by a staff member of the financial institution.

Source: Legit.ng