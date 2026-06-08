Mo Bimpe expressed grateful for her family as she celebrated her 90-year-old grandmother online

Recall that the movie star and her husband Lateef Adedimeji welcomed triplets after years of waiting

Mo Bimpe shared a lovely video of the elderly woman bonding with her newest great-grandchildren

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has captured the internet’s attention with a touching video of her 90-year-old grandmother lovingly caring for her newborn triplets.

The clip, shared on June 7, shows the elderly woman bonding with the babies, holding and tending to them with remarkable tenderness.

Mo Bimpe shows the surprising role her 90-year-old grandma plays in raising triplets. Credit: @mobimpe

Source: Instagram

The actress described the moment as one of the most emotional parts of her motherhood journey.

“Some blessings are too big for words,” Bimpe wrote on her Instagram page. “Watching my grandmother love, hold, and care for my boys has been one of the most emotional parts of this journey. Over 90 years old, yet her love remains as strong, gentle, and selfless as ever.”

She added that her grandmother had always prayed to live long enough to carry her baby, and now that prayer has been answered in an extraordinary way, not with one child, but three.

“There is something incredibly special about seeing the woman who helped shape generations now become a great-grandmother to triplets,” Bimpe said. “Moments like these remind me that family is one of God’s greatest gifts. I don’t take this blessing for granted.”

See her Instagram post below:

Femi Adebayo visits Lateef Adejimeji and Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, continued to bask in the joy of newborn triplets.

In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram, fellow actor Femi Adebayo paid a visit to the couple.

During the lively moment, he playfully demanded that they welcome three more children, sparking laughter and a lighthearted argument.

Lateef, joining in the banter, jokingly agreed with Femi’s suggestion, saying he was open to having more kids.

However, Mo Bimpe quickly shut down the idea and made it clear she was stopping at a fourth child, and expressed her wish to have a baby girl.

Sharing the clip online, Femi Adebayo wrote:

“Pure joy in the house today, celebrating with my dear people @adedimejilateef & @mo_bimpe on the arrival of their beautiful baby boys @etawithlove. Oloun a wo awon ọmọ yi o… won ma dagba, won a s’oriire. Congratulations once again, my people.”

The video has since stirred reactions from fans, with many celebrating the couple.

Mo Bimpe shows how her 90-year-old grandma looks after triplets. Credit: @mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate Mo Bimpe’s 90-year-old grandma

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shokoyafunmilola said:

"God please, for the sake of this video and the joy of it, settle me and let me experience motherhood without delay🙏."

bellz_beautyy said:

"Grandma looks so happy to be there😍 may this joy in your household be Permanent!!! Love youuuu."

miz_bimbs

"I love my grandma so much, our ETA’s are so lucky to still have their great grandmother."

runnykay_ said:

"This is so beautiful to see😍😍 Grandma is so young and healthy.. is she 21?😃."

amalbotanicals said:

"🧡🥰🧡🥰🧡🥰 Grandma looks so healthy and strong."

jumokeomojola said:

"@mo_bimpe my grandma was 109 before she went to meet her maker on the 2nd of January. She was so so strong and healthy as well 😊 as a matter of fact mama made her own food the morning she passed. I miss her so so much 🥺 God bless our mothers."

Blogger criticised over comment about Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng previously reported that a blogger came under fire over his derogatory remark about actor Lateef Adedimeji's wife, actress Mo Bimpe, in 2025.

The Instagram blogger, who called out the actress boldly, claimed she had no womb. According to the blogger, it would take only divine intervention for the actress to have a child.

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Lateef and Mo Bimpe announced the birth of not just a child but triplets, stirring excitement among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

After the announcement, Nigerians in high numbers flooded the blogger's page who had made a bold claim about Mo Bimpe with clapbacks.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng