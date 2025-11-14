Nollywood actress Regina Daniels brags about her sexual skills with estranged husband Ned Nwoko

The actress, who has been making news this month, stated in response to an Instagram user that her ex's love for her was toxic

She questioned how a polygamous man could forget what it meant to be polygamous, while narrating details

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels sparked conversations once again after responding to an Instagram user who labelled her marriage to billionaire Ned Nwoko as toxic.

In her candid post, Daniels admitted that while she believed her estranged husband loved her, their union had its challenges.

Regina Daniels opens up about steamy moments with estranged husband. Credit: @regina.daniels

“Yes, I think he loved me, but a toxic one!” she wrote. She added that Nwoko, a polygamist, often forgot the principles of polygamy, seemingly more interested in the media attention his multiple relationships brought.

Daniels also shared private insights into her married life, revealing how she ensured her husband remained committed to their home.

“You know why? Because as a Delta babe, I hold am well for the other room. Ladies, use your skills. That’s all men want, actually,” she said.

She further clarified that Nwoko never slept outside their home in their seven years of marriage, despite the challenges of coexisting with his other wives.

The actress’s revelations have once again thrust her private life into the spotlight, highlighting both the struggles and strategies involved in maintaining a high-profile marriage.

See her post below:

This is coming after the actress revealed that she once secretly terminated a pregnancy for Ned before their marriage.

She explained that the pregnancy was the real reason behind their rushed marriage at the time.

According to her, Ned’s dislike for her former friend, Ann, dated back to the role she allegedly played in helping her terminate the pregnancy without her mother’s knowledge.

However, in a new post on Instagram, Regina, whose drug test leaked online, revealed that for years, fans never truly knew who she was

Regina Daniels reveals what happens behind closed doors between her and Ned Nwoko. Credit: @regina.daniels

She described herself as “extremely shameless with pride”, saying that she can accept any label as long as it has nothing to do with promiscuity.

Regina insisted that she has no problem being called names, mocked, or misunderstood.

Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels trend

diamond.nancy

2h

This girl na big craze 😂😂😂, person no even know if to pity her or make a joke out of her 😂

ukun_oritse said:

"This Gina na big kolo, delta babe for sure😂😂😂😂😂😂."

wigsbysomto said:

"Regina you are mouthed😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 no wonder papalolo no wan gree leave you😂😂😂."

josh_miich said:

"No wonder Liala no like her😂😂."

okonofuaitohan55 said:

I'm ashamed on their behalf (Gina and Oga), the information outside is too much for public consumption."

harike_harday said:

"Papalolo reading the first lie and in his mind he would be like yes baby I love you 😢 but the last line will make him travel back 😂."

agiyayebree said:

"Im other words what Regina is trying to say is "In Ned Nwoko Social media he is a polygamous man offline he is a monogamous Man with only Regina " allegedly o."

agiyayebree

In Social media im polygamous offline Im monogamous 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 wahala

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old interview with Ned Nwoko resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In a viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels out of love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

