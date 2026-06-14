Max Air resumes full operations after completing scheduled maintenance and safety checks

Pioneer Airlines receives NCAA Air Operator Certificate for charter and unscheduled flight services

NCAA urges strict safety compliance as it continues monitoring Pioneer Airlines’ operations

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Max Air Limited has said it has completed its maintenance program and will return to full operations on Monday, June 15, 2026.

According to the airline, regular flights would resume following maintenance inspections and checks.

Flight schedules restored as Max Air returns to full service June 15. Photo: Max Air

Source: Facebook

Max Air explained that the maintenance activities were intended to show its commitment to safety, operational excellence and regulatory compliance, ensuring the safety and reliability of passenger flights.

The airline further expressed appreciation to its passengers, partners and stakeholders for their patience, support and understanding during the period the maintenance work was carried out.

The statement reads:

"Max Air is pleased to announce that following the successful completion of our scheduled maintenance programme, all flight operations will return to their regular schedules effective Monday, 15 June 2026.

"The maintenance was carried out as part of our commitment to safety, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance, with all required inspections and checks completed in accordance with industry standards.

"We sincerely thank our passengers, partners, and stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and continued support. We look forward to welcoming you on board and continuing to provide the safe, reliable, and quality service you trust."

FG approves another airline to begin operation

Separately, there has been another development in Nigeria's aviation industry as Pioneer Airlines has been granted authorisation for unscheduled operations after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) issued it an Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

With the certification, Pioneer Airlines has the right to engage in non-scheduled activities such as charter flights and group bookings.

Pioneer Airlines joins Nigeria’s growing list of licensed carriers. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The Director General of the NCAA, Chris Ona Najomo, formally presented the certificate to the airline in Abuja, praising Pioneer Airlines on concluding the certification process.

The regulatory authority congratulated the airline for meeting all required safety standards during the certification phase, urging it to continue its operational discipline while commencing operations.

Najomo also said that the NCAA will constantly monitor the airline to ensure compliance with aviation regulations and global standards.

The recent approval positions Pioneer Airlines among a growing number of new entrants looking to operate in Nigeria's evolving aviation landscape.

Receiving the certification, the Managing Director of Pioneer Airlines, Henry Ungbuku, said the approval took slightly over four months because the airline was ready to operate.

Airlines increase airfares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that new data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that in air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified single-route journeys was N157,355.87 in April 2026, representing an increase of 0.08% compared to the previous month (March 2026).

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 20.82% from N130,243.90 in April 2025.

Similarly, Kano recorded the highest air transport charges for specified single-route journeys at N183,835.21, followed by Lagos with N176,659.49

Source: Legit.ng