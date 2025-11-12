Senator Ned Nwoko opened up about how his marriage to actress Regina Daniels began

The politician insisted he didn’t pursue Regina, claiming her mother brought her to him

Ned cleared the air on allegations of marrying Regina at 17, saying she was already 19

Senator Ned Nwoko has revealed that he never pursued Regina Daniels or coerced her into marriage.

The Delta North lawmaker, whose marriage has dominated headlines for weeks, insisted that, contrary to public perception, he was never interested in marrying the actress

In a statement released by his Communication and Technical Action Team, the politician claimed that Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, personally introduced her daughter to him for marriage.

Ned Nwoko opens up about how his marriage to actress Regina Daniels began. Photo: @regina.daniels/IG/@nednwoko/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nwoko said his union with the actress was not the result of manipulation or power play, as widely speculated.

He stated:

“For clarity, Regina Daniels was born on October 10, 2000. If she has been married to me for six years, that means she married at 19, not 17. the public witnessed her family giving her away in marriage. There were witnesses to the fact that her mother personally brought her to me. I never went after her.”

The statement appeared to be Nwoko’s attempt to defend himself against the widespread criticism that followed recent revelations by Regina, who accused him of domestic violence and emotional abuse.

The couple’s relationship, once portrayed as glamorous, has taken a dramatic turn. Regina, in a post two weeks ago, announced she was “no longer interested” in the marriage, citing years of alleged abuse.

In response, Nwoko accused the actress of substance abuse, insisting she needed rehabilitation.

The public feud has since deepened the rift, dividing fans and sparking national debate on power imbalance in celebrity marriages.

However, Regina Daniels has revealed that age may not deter her from love in another life despite the storm surrounding her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The actress responded to a curious fan on Instagram about whether she would consider marrying an older man again.

Regina Daniels throws shades at Ned Nwoko

In another development, the actress threw a shade-laced message believed to be directed at Ned Nwoko.

The actress was reacting to massive online support from fans who have rallied behind her in recent weeks.

She wrote that her ex-husband was mistaken to think people would dislike her, adding that she has countless supporters, both online and offline, standing in her corner. The actress also expressed relief after her brother, Sammy West, was released from police custody, saying one of her battles was finally over.

Ned Nwoko insists he didn’t pursue Regina, claiming her mother brought her to him. Photo: Ned Nwoko.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels’ brother accuses Nwoko of assault

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.

Source: Legit.ng