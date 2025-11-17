Nigerian actress Regina Daniels made waves online after she made shocking allegations against her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko

In a series of social media outbursts, the mother of one begged the Delta state senator to leave her alone amid their saga

Regina hinted at exposing some alleged secrets about the billionaire, listing a murder case, land grabbing, fraud, and more

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sent a serious warning to her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a series of posts on her Instagram account, she implored him to leave her alone, questioning why he was attempting to ruin her publicly and personally.

Regina Daniels ready to spill more controversies about her marriage. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She stated that he had controlled her life since she was 17 and that she is now battling for her liberation.

The movie star claimed that he was trying to accumulate evidence because she had harmed herself by using drugs.

According to her, he was the one who introduced her to a drug named Molly merely to satisfy him, adding that it made her more vulnerable and their sexual life extreme.

Daniels accused Nwoko of forging her medical report to gain custody of their children. She claimed she learned from his supporters that he was forming alliances against her. The actress said his campaign for her rehabilitation was a ploy to defame her and take the children.

She warned that if the politician did not leave her alone, she would expose everything, including a murder case, land grabbing, and fraud. Regina explained that she is only remaining silent because he is the father of her children and she does not want to “send him to an early grave.”

"If you don't leave me alone, I'm going to dig, spill everything—whether murder case, land grabbing, fraud, etc. As the father of my kids, I know health-wise you are not sound, and I don't want to send you to your early grave. Respect yourself! Thank God I'm out of your bad hood crib where a lot of things went down. My future is promised, it's not too late to pick up," she wrote in part.

See her post below:

Regina Daniels’ allegations trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

benjamin.eby said:

"Your mom damaged your life, she had a choice and she was in charge of ur well being but she was blinded by greed."

kennedyexcel said:

"Na every Monday una dey start this una beauty and the beast war?"

princess_sarafina__ said:

"Regina Daniel is an accessory to a mur#der case."

saphieee.o said:

"May your week be filled with good news, positive vibes, endless joy, success, and blessings. Wishing you a positive week ahead🙏🏻."

fabulous_fabricz_store said:

"Today is Monday please…."

oziegbeonome_ said:

"Careful. If he’s capable of m*rder, then to kpai you na small thing for am."

jvvfood1 said:

"I think reg should stop and focus on her self for now❤️❤️❤️."

mirabelleloveth said:

"May this week be easy for you 🙏."

lincolnofficial said:

It’s too early for this in new week. We’re tired of that story that touch.

bpfix_daily said:

"Once personal issues enter the public space, it becomes bigger than both parties. They need real intervention, not Instagram drama.."

lincolnofficial said:

bpfix_daily said:

heleneneoche said:

"Hmmm it’s well 🥹🥹🥹you know Nigeria even if you say all this they no go still do big man anything 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️."

Regina Daniels set to open up about untold moments in her marriage. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo's quiet stance draws attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo's stance on her junior colleague Regina Daniels' marital crisis with her husband, Ned Nwoko, drew attention online.

While popular celebrities in the movie industry like Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and Ruth Kadiri, among others, showed support for Regina, Iyabo's stance left many talking.

As of the time this report was published, Iyabo was yet to share a public post about Regina and Nwoko's marital crisis.

Source: Legit.ng