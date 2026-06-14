The NYSC suspended the 2026 Batch B Stream I orientation programme for prospective corps members deployed to Niger State because renovation work was ongoing at the camp

Affected corps members were informed that fresh details on reporting dates and locations would be communicated at short notice

The camp renovation followed damage caused by a windstorm earlier in the year, which affected hostels and other key facilities

Prospective corps members assigned to Niger State for the 2026 Batch B Stream I orientation programme will have to wait longer before beginning camp activities after the National Youth Service Corps announced a temporary suspension of the exercise in the state.

As reported by Punch, the scheme disclosed the decision in a public notice released on its official X account on Sunday, June 14.

The NYSC said affected participants would receive updated reporting arrangements later. Photo: NYSCLagos

Source: Facebook

According to the NYSC, ongoing renovation work at the state orientation camp made it necessary to postpone the programme for affected participants.

Why was Niger orientation camp suspended?

The NYSC said prospective corps members deployed to Niger State should not report to camp as previously scheduled. The agency explained that rehabilitation work is still underway at the facility.

“This is to notify the General Public and Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) deployed to Niger State for the 2026 Batch B Stream I Orientation Course that their Orientation Course Exercise is suspended for now due to ongoing renovation work at the Orientation Camp.

“PCMs affected should note that they will be contacted at a short notice on where and when to report for their Orientation Course.

“The Management regrets all inconveniences to the affected PCMs and their parents.”

The organisation added that fresh information on reporting arrangements would be communicated to affected corps members once plans are finalised.

Prospective corps members await further instructions following the suspension of orientation activities in Niger. Photo: NYSC

Source: Getty Images

What caused the camp renovation?

The suspension comes months after severe wind damage affected major structures at the NYSC orientation camp in Paiko, located in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The storm reportedly damaged several facilities, including male hostels, the multipurpose hall, kitchen and staff quarters. Following the incident, Governor Mohammed Bago ordered immediate repair works to restore the camp.

Infrastructure-related disruptions have also affected orientation activities in other parts of the country this year. Similar adjustments were made in Enugu and Osun states due to renovation projects at their respective camps.

The 2026 Batch B Stream I orientation exercise began nationwide on June 10 and is expected to conclude on June 30. However, prospective corps members posted to Niger State will now await further directives from the NYSC regarding a new venue or reporting date.

FG announces condition to get mobilized for NYSC

The federal government has introduced a new requirement for prospective corps members as part of efforts to curb certificate fraud and strengthen the credibility of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilisation process

The NYSC has reaffirmed that all Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) must now present a compliance certificate from the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) before they can be mobilised for national service.

Source: Legit.ng