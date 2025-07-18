After multiple public scandals and reconciliation attempts, 2Baba shocked fans by announcing his split from his wife, Annie

Actress Biola Adebayo shared that she had parted ways quietly with her husband in 2024, despite appearing united online

Comedian Ijoba Lande claimed his wife had affairs with men in the entertainment industry, specifically mentioning Baba Tee among her alleged lovers

2025 has been a dramatic year for love and heartbreak in the Nigerian entertainment scene. While fans were celebrating celebrity weddings and baby announcements, a wave of unexpected marital breakups shook Nollywood and the music industry to its core.

From long-standing power couples like 2Baba and Annie to newer unions like Destalker’s, these stars have proven that even fame and fortune can’t shield anyone from relationship storms.

Legit.ng takes a closer look at the Nigerian celebrities who stunned fans by going public with their crashed marriage this year.

1. 2Baba, Annie Idibia: Music royalty says goodbye

The news many fans hoped was false became official on January 26, 2025, when 2Baba took to Instagram to announce his separation from Annie Idibia.

2Baba confirms that his marriage to Annie Idibia has ended. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Though the couple had faced multiple public scandals over the years—including baby mama drama and viral spats—this confirmation still came as a heavy blow.

Annie later made a bold statement at the 2025 Headies when she reintroduced herself by her maiden name and threw a cheeky “Hey, single ladies!” into the crowd.

The singer has since moved on from the split, now dating an Edo lawmaker, Natasha Igbinedion.

2. Biola Adebayo, Oluwaseyi: A private split

In June 2025, Biola Adebayo stunned her fans with the revelation that her marriage had ended over a year earlier.

Abiola Adebayo says her marriage to Seyi ended since 2024. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress, who welcomed her son via surrogacy in 2023, said she and her now ex-husband had separated since April 2024, but chose to keep it private for the sake of peace.

She stated that they were co-parenting in love and harmony and asked her followers not to be judgmental.

3. Frank Edoho, Sandra: TV host out of love again

Popular broadcaster Frank Edoho opened up about the failure of his second marriage in a deeply personal interview on the Tea With Tay podcast.

The TV host had a divorce from Katherine Obiang back in 2011.

Frank, who was once the iconic face of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, said he gave his all in both his marriages, yet things still didn’t work out.

“I’ve concluded that maybe marriage isn’t for me,” he confessed.

4. Ijoba Lande, Dara: Messy breakup

Ijoba Lande’s marital crisis took an explosive turn in March 2025 when he accused his wife of serial infidelity.

In a tell-all interview, the comedian claimed his wife slept with multiple men in the industry, including his colleagues and even friends.

Ijoba Lande accuses Dara of infidelity in their marriage. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

He specifically called out fellow comic Baba Tee as one of her alleged lovers. The revelation sent shockwaves through social media.

The couple’s dirty laundry quickly became one of the year’s biggest controversies.

5. Destalker: Admittance of guilt

Comedian Destalker left fans stunned when he casually revealed the end of his marriage during an interview with Timi Agbaje.

Destalker opens up about his crashed marriage during an interview with Timi Agbaje. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Without bitterness, he said, “I was married but not anymore.” He also noted that being married doesn’t guarantee a happy home, a quote that sparked debate online.

2baba spills why he divorced Annie

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba has finally shared the reason behind his divorce from Annie Idibia.

The singer was recently a guest on the Mzansi podcast with media personality Nedu and his co-hosts, where he was asked to explain what went wrong in his marriage with Annie.

According to the African Queen crooner, he and Annie gave the marriage their best, but he wasn’t going to share the details of their separation with the public. The music legend, however, added that his ex-wife is an amazing woman and they both have their understanding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng