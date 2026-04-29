Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has issued a strong warning following the killing of a young man by a police officer in Delta state, revealing what Nigerians are likely to do next

He revealed that former SARS officers who should have been dismissed are responsible for the extrajudicial killings, explaining why the police force has refused to dismiss them despite their brutal actions

The activist made a serious demand concerning Delta state's top police officials, describing the state as a hub for renewed repression that requires immediate intervention

Human rights activist and lawyer Omoyele Sowore has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of Mene Ogidi, a young man shot by a police officer in Effurun, Delta State.

The incident, which came to light through a video recording, has sparked outrage and renewed calls against police brutality in Nigeria.

Omoyele Sowore condemns Mene Ogidi’s death in Delta and says Nigerians may return to mass protests if police abuses continue unchecked. Photo: yelesho/harrison_gwamnish/adejobimuyiwa

Source: Instagram

Speaking to presenters outside a court in Abuja, Sowore warned that the country could witness another wave of protests similar to End SARS if such acts continue unchecked.

He explained that the officer involved was not in uniform and alleged that many of those behind these killings are former SARS operatives who should have been dismissed but remain in the force.

Sowore stressed that these officers are often used for dirty jobs because they generate returns for the system.

“They will see an End SARS 2.0 coming up soon. You can tell already by the immediate reaction of Nigerians that they hate police brutality. And if you see the guy who shot him, he was not in uniform. Most of them who are committing these atrocities are the former SARS people. They should have dismissed them from the police, but they are still in the police force. They are the ones carrying out these extrajudicial killings. They can never, never change.

And they know them, but they are the ones they rely on most to do dirty jobs because they bring in the highest amount of returns.”

The lawyer recalled how police brutality had persisted even after the End SARS protests, pointing out that atrocities are often hidden unless captured on camera.

Sowore mentioned his own experience of being taken to court by the former Inspector General of Police for recording police misconduct, only for the court to later affirm the right of citizens to document such actions.

The activist advised citizens to find safe ways to secretly record the police to capture evidence, as it plays a key role in exposing abuse.

Omoyele Sowore reacts strongly to Effurun killing and urges Nigerians to keep exposing police misconduct while demanding accountability. Photo: yelesho

Source: Instagram

Sowore accuses police of cover-up

Sowore pointed out that the incident, which occurred on Sunday, only became public knowledge days later because authorities attempted to conceal it.

He warned that the person who recorded the video could have been killed if the police had discovered their identity.

"It happened on Sunday. But we didn't know until yesterday. they didn't know who took the video, otherwise they could have killed the person who also took the video. That's how wicked the Nigeria police is."

The lawyer emphasised that extrajudicial killings happen daily across Nigeria, including in Abuja, but most incidents go unrecorded.

"What you saw that day is what happens every day, even here in Abuja. You know, at the SARS, the former SARS, they place the call abattoir. Anybody that is brought, they shoot the person right away. Immediately. They have determined that if you are caught in a certain place, you must be shot. And most people don't survive it, but you don't get to see it except you see it on camera."

Sowore demands immediate action on Delta Police

The activist called for the immediate removal of Delta state's Commissioner of Police and all senior police officials in the state.

He described Delta as a hub for renewed repression, noting that the state has become increasingly difficult to live in recently.

"And my position is that both the Commissioner of Police in the States and all the top echelons of the police in Delta State must be relieved of their position immediately. Delta has become a very difficult place recently, a hub for renewed repression."

Watch the video of Sowore speaking on the Delta extrajudicial killing below:

Sowore addresses threats over Blord's prison release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore addressed fresh threats after securing the release of Linus Williams, known as Blord, from Kuje prison.

The cryptocurrency businessman was remanded over charges connected to an online dispute with social media influencer VeryDarkMan.

Sowore explained that he had no intention of trading words with VeryDarkMan, adding that his only priority was ensuring the case was entirely discontinued.

Source: Legit.ng