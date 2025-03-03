Ijoba Lande, a Nigerian Nollywood actor and social media skit maker, whose real name is Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, left many emotional

The actor opened up about his marital struggles in a tell-it-all video via his official YouTube channel

Some of his revelations in the now-viral video addressed some cheating allegations against his wife

Nigerian social media users were left emotional after the video of Ijoba Lande, a popular Nigerian social media enthusiast and actor, shared his marital struggles with his estranged wife, Muyibat, detailing how their relationship turned into a nightmare.

The actor, who went missing sometime in 2023, poured his heart out as he shared with fans what he had been going through.

Ijoba Lande recalls how his wife cheated with people he knows. Credit: @ijoba_lande1

Source: Instagram

The upcoming actor noted that those he looked up to in the industry and those who gave him marital advice were all sleeping with his wife.

Lande stated:

"Before my wife moved out of the house, she showed me hell. She would deliberately provoke me to beat her, but I never did. It is not easy for a man to beat a woman he loves. Despite everything she did to me, I didn’t want her to leave, so I endured.

"My wife, who used to tell me her hormones were not working whenever I asked for s3x, was suddenly having high hormones for other men outside. I will always fear women."

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Lande's story

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@jaddy_michaels said:

"😂😂😂They always love and marry the streets girls and come crying on the internet when they show them why there were for the streets 😜shebe you most of you like hurting decent girls over baddie 😒e go reach everybody 😎."

@shes__precious__ said:

"Men also go through so much in marriage and just few are bold to talk about it🥹."

@_beejayyyyyy said:

"You see young girl you didn’t marry her you go married single mother of two not even one put for house. Ex boyfriend or Ex husband wey leave her you think say she will get good character and add value he go leave her."

@turmywa said:

"The pains in his voice, it’s only God that can console him cos he’s broken already."

@mynew846 said:

"People will blame this man, but I pray you never end up with a wrong partner that when you will understand him better."

@x_766.0 said:

"Why marry a single mother."

@okiki_gold said:

"No dey call her Iyawo mi again abeg."

@thefirstladyomorewa said:

"I feel for this guy mehn😢may God heal his heart ..some women are just horrible as some men.,,a lot are soo unlucky with relationships and marriage of a thing ..the lady should bow her head in shame."

Ijoba Lande drags Baba Tee over his failed marriage

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, actor Ijoba Lande made a series of videos to call out his colleague Baba Tee over his role in his crashed marriage.

In one of the clips, he shared how his wife left with their seven-month-old baby and just N7k to live on.

Ijoba Lande also shared more details of what happened in his marriage as he rained curses on Baba Tee.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

