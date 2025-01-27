2Baba has addressed the viral post about his Instagram page being hacked after he announced he and his wife Annie Idibia Macaulay have filed for a divorce

The African Queen crooner released a video to clear the air as the reports of his separation from his long-time lover Annie Idibia continue to gain attention

2Baba's video has also sparked outrage from many Nigerians including media personality Toke Makinwa

Innocent Idibia 2Baba and actress Annie Idibia Macaulay's 13-year-old marriage crashed as the music legend debunked a viral update about his Instagram page being hacked in a new video.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba issued a statement on Sunday, January 26, announcing his separation from his wife, long-time sweetheart Annie Iidbia.

The African Queen singer, who has two daughters, Isabella and Olivia, with Annie, also promised to grant a proper press interview as soon as possible. He referred to his wife by her maiden name, confirming their separation.

2Baba debunks Instagram hack

2baba, who said he and Annie were undergoing a divorce process in a newly released video denied reports that his Instagram account was hacked.

This was following an update about his page being hacked after he announced his separation from Annie.

“My Instagram account has been hacked, efforts are being carried out to take back control. #onelove!," the now-deleted post read.

2Baba later released a video that clarified the situation, stating that his account had not been hacked, contradicting the earlier update.

The singer also hinted that his initial message regarding his split from Annie was genuine.

"Nobody hack my account, na me talk waiting I wan talk, I come in peace," 2Baba said.

Watch 2Baba's video as he debunked Instagram account hack below:

As of the time, this report was published Annie Idibia is yet to speak on separation from her husband.

In related news, Annie Idibia in a sad video opened up about losing twin pregnancy in 2024.

Toke Makinwa, others bash 2Baba

Reacting to 2Baba's video, several netizens stormed his comment section with disappointing messages while others supported him. Toke Makinwa in a reaction threw her weight behind Annie.

Toke Makinwa wrote:

"This is wrong on all levels and you should be ashamed of yourself for bringing this here. Bring it on. If you think she’s alone let me tell you here that you’ll have to fight all of us."

personaltransport commentd:

"I dont know what this is about but it’s not nice to do this to anyone in their lowest moment."

nana_maryeam:

"Man going through a lot but yet you all want to tag him bad and make Annie the victim????I remembered vividly when 2face brother came out to speak on how Annie is ill treating his brother at home that 2face had to leave the house then…..things are happening we shouldn’t make it worst by blaming him,,na person wey wear shoe know where dey pain am …peace."

sapphires_edibles reacted:

"Have u seen how he choose himself, when the needs arose? Ladies pls let’s do this love thing with sense."

chef_ivyjones1 said:

"Baba, who are you leaving her for????? You just Dey change cloth Dey collect video from different angles."

Annie Idibia professes love for 2baba

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress opened up on how she felt about 2baba.

Annie stated that 2face was not just her man, he was also her home, her heart, and her resting place.

Numerous fans of Annie asked her to be calm with how she professes her love for the African Queen crooner.

