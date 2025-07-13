Nigerian actress Rita Dominic made the headline on blogs as she celebrated her 50th birthday on July 12

The Nollywood diva teased fans and netizens with stunning pictures of herself dressed in different gorgeous outfits

A troll came forward to attack the movie star for how she posed, and the sultry attire she wore, which didn’t end well between them

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic has been hit by a controversial moment online as she celebrated her new age with fans and followers.

Legit.ng reported that Rita Dominic-Anosike, Nollywood's diva, turned 50 on July 12, and officially joined the golden club, sparking a flood of praises on social media.

To commemorate the occasion, the award-winning actress posted lovely white-themed photographs on her social media accounts. She was dressed in layers of soft white silk and pearls, exuding timeless beauty.

She captioned the photos, “Happy decade day, Ree Dee! For health, for life. God did.”

In another post, the diva was seen wearing gold traditional Igbo costume laced with coral beads. In the video, she danced and grinned while holding a white horsetail.

She captioned the post,

“Timelessness is a state of mind. Thank you God for a new morning and a new beginning. Happy birthday, Ree Dee.”

Rita Dominic and troll clash on X

A man identified as Nigerian Poll took the comments to attack the actress for her elegant birthday poses.

He wrote:

“You don old for this kind pose and picture.”

Rita Dominic immediately clapped back, saying:

“Eyyahh. Cry more, you hear.”

See her pictures here:

See the conversation below:

Netizens react as Rita Dominic replies troll

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nailaccessoriessupply said:

"Lmao, most Nigerian men hate to see females in good shape as they love longer. Cry more oga."

_queen.mie.mie said:

"Oh please!!! She looks amazing!!"

adaanambra saida;

"Damaged people will want to dim your light, kwechiri 📌."

peeskitchen__ wrote:

"Now it’s not the narrative of marriage anymore, it’s too old to post such picture. Nigerians Naaa."

trenches_kitchen said:

"E be like say you no wan old reach her age/"

qrushbeauty_skincare_spa said:

"I read it in her voice 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

evanemerald82 said:

"Hehehhehehe the guy feel pained 😂😂😂."

vogue_tribe2789 said:

"If only people realise calling someone Old is not an insult but a blessing. Esp with the way people are dropping dead like chickens everyday in this country."

iam_leecious said:

"Is she standing or sitting."

ogechukwukama said:

Envy comes in different form."

michellynn1 said:

"I love the pettiness now 😂."

thesandypreneur said:

"The kind of venom some people carry ehn!!!! Tufiakwa."

theonlysamanthasleek said:

"😂 people sha. Ah ah. Stop age shaming. Its a natural thing to grow old as humans, which one is u don old for this pose."

iampeppi_ said:

"Some peeps are just miserable 🤦🏽‍♀️."

thelindalyn said:

"Bottom barrel behavior. They just hate to see a woman who is not timid."

crypto_elzz said:

"She do bbl for laps ?"

faithfitnesstore said:

"That's so insensitive and mean comment! Old Age Na disease? She is not even looking her age!🤦🤦."

lashesbynicole_brow_bar said:

"The pose is not even giving I don’t know is it because of editing."

akintilolola said:

"The pose is nice but using filter to add extra figure 8 is not necessary."

lynnnndarh said:

Some people are so mean,u suppose dey pray make u reach her age even pass am sef 😂😂😂

ouch_foodstuff said:

"That leg editing eeh, the photo guy need better knock for him head."

Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo party effortlessly

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian actresses Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and Uche Jombo sent the internet into a frenzy with their recent meeting.

The Nollywood besties had a mini reunion as they three hung out in a nightclub to have a good time.

In the video that has since gone viral, Rita, Ini, and Uche showed off their dance moves to Psquare’s Do Me playing in the background.

