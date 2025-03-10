Nigerian actor Baba Tee has taken a step at making amends with his colleague, Ijoba Lande, after sleeping with his wife

On his Instagram page, Baba Tee issued an apology to the betrayed actor in the full glare of the public

Baba Tee’s apology message to Ijoba Lande went viral and it raised a series of reactions from social media users

Nollywood actor Babatunde Bernard Tayo aka Baba Tee has finally apologised to his colleague, Ijoba Lande, on social media.

Recall that the film star was embroiled in drama after Ijoba Lande called him out and accused him of sleeping with his wife, an allegation Baba Tee later admitted to.

Shortly after admitting online to sleeping with Lande’s wife, Baba Tee took to his official Instagram page to apologise to his betrayed colleague.

According to Baba Tee, he never knew that the woman in question, Darasimi, was married to Lande. Speaking further, the actor expressed deep regret at his action and added that women should be feared.

In his words:

“I’m deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart brother. How Dara became Lande’s wife without my knowledge? Hmm Aiye mojuba obirin.”

In the caption of the post, Baba Tee reiterated his words. He wrote:

“I TAKE RESPONSIBILITIES FOR MY MISTAKES HOW DARA BECAME LANDE’S WIFE WITHOUT MY KNOWLEDGE. MAY WE NEVER BE A VICTIM.”

See Baba Tee’s apology post below:

Reactions as Baba Tee apologises to Lande

Baba Tee’s public apology to Ijoba Lande made the rounds on social media and it triggered a series of comments from Nigerians:

Symplydunni_ said:

“But I won ask one question…. Women sef no get shame again? How we take reach here? You Dey do truth or dare iwo married woman.”

_cherii_coco said:

“Which kind apology be this😂.”

Gabbychulla said:

“Victim but na you buy and apply condomm 🤣.”

Mario___official_ wrote:

“God just save this lande 😂another reason no to settle for a single mother … lande even get mind still go settled for single mother of 2 😢 tictok is on fire cos secret was just leaking … Marygold don cast everywhere.”

__eniolamiii said:

“God abeg 🙏.”

Wenzel_707 said:

“Make lande no gree, make he do e own back.”

Mr_scott007 wrote:

“Me and u know say deep down u nor day sorry 😂.”

Real_kennythorpe wrote:

“Sebi he take make mouth say he wah sue lande 😂 say make lande provide evidence or else now u don change narrative dey claim victim… The only victim here is Lande 😢.”

Beautilycious wrote:

“What’s a married woman doing with truth or dare game? 😢”

From_the_ugly1 wrote:

“This guy just Dey whine himself…… 😂How come you nor know but you say make dem provide evidence or una meet for court? Some people Ehhn.”

Margan_hendricks said:

“Waoh, this is commendable. I love ur courage🙌.”

Akejuteejay wrote:

“This is a path of honour. Apology isn't a sign of weakness. You have done the right thing.”

Baba Tee shares how he met Lande's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a new development via a TikTok Live video, Baba Tee provided more information about the situation with Lande's wife, Darasimi.

Baba Tee finally admitted that he had bedroom activities with Darasimi and not Lande’s wife while explaining how they met.

He shared that it all started with a game of truth or dare and that they were tipsy.

