Nollywood actress and businesswoman Biola Bayo saddened fans after announcing that her marriage has ended.

In a heartfelt social media post celebrating her ex-husband’s birthday, she shared lovely pictures but also disclosed that they have been separated since April last year.

Biola told her fans not to be surprised that she referred to him as her ex-husband, openly confirming the breakdown of their marriage. She added that both parties have been mature about the situation and are committed to co-parenting their son.

Biola Bayo hints at reasons for the marriage breakdown

In her post caption, Biola gave a hint about the reasons behind the collapse of her marriage.

She emphasised that it is better to be alive to tell the story and asked her fans to pray for her and her ex-partner.

Biola revealed that while she spends her days making people happy, she often cries herself to sleep at night. She urged her followers to be kind to others because everyone is fighting battles unseen.

She also shared that she draws strength from her faith in Christ, who loves her.

It is worth recalling that Biola Bayo has supported many colleagues through her talk show, “Talk To B.”

She helped bring to light the heartbreaking story of Dupe Jaiyesimi’s childlessness and was instrumental in raising money for a car to mark Dupe’s 60th birthday.

Similarly, another actress, Jumoke George, received millions from fans after appearing on Biola’s show.

What fans said about Biola Bayo's post

Legit.ng compiled comments from fans about Biola Bayo. Here are some below:

@undefeated_uptown commented:

"God continue to give you possible reasons to smile always ma'am.

@abizabproperty wrote:

"Wow sending you Hugs. This looks so unbelievable, had to read up about 5times, thought it's prank."

@queent_cakes said:

"This one shock me. Sending in hugs and kisses."

@omobolanleadigun_ reacted:

"Jesus Christ!. It is well, Aunty B. I pray you find strength and may God grant you all that your heart desires."

@feminos_affairs shared:

"I initially didn’t believe when I read the first line I thought it was just humor to eulogize your son. I am sincerely sorry to read this. For as many as all those you have made happy and put a smile on their faces, may God multiply that in making you reap abundant joy, happiness, laughter. You will never know sorrow. You will reap bountifully all the good things in life. You will be blessed more than you can imagine."

@_rizwanna commented:

"Honestly, marriage won’t be for everyone. It may sound sad, harsh, or uncomfortable, but there is more to life than marriage. I’m happy You’re doing okay, and you both separated in peace."

