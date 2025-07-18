A bold lady asked Davido to follow her on Instagram during his ongoing 5ive Tour's fans meet and greet

The singer politely turned down the fan, telling her he only follows his wife, a reply that left many fans laughing

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with many praising Davido’s maturity, while others joked that he was just being smart with cameras rolling

During a recent fan meet-and-greet on the sidelines of his 5ive American Tour, Davido proved once again why many fans see him as the ultimate “lover boy” and husband material.

The singer, who is gearing up for his grand white wedding with Chioma in August, was approached by a bold female fan dressed in a revealing black outfit. What happened next left fans online amused, impressed, and deeply entertained.

Davido politely turns down a fan who asked for a follow on Instagram. Photos: @teeniola/X.

In the short viral clip, the lady flashed a confident smile before asking the Afrobeats star:

“Can you follow me on Instagram?”

Without skipping a beat, Davido responded with a cheeky smile:

“My wife will kill me. I only follow my wife.”

His reply sent fans at the scene into a light chuckle, but it was the internet that took the conversation further.

Davido gifts fan $1K for birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Aye crooner made his fans proud with his generosity.

The father of twins and his team members had walked into a lush eatery, where they met a young lady celebrating her birthday. The woman, being a fan of the superstar, was excited behind the camera as she captured Davido and his crew walking in.

In that instant, the 5IVE hitmaker noticed that the woman had come with her friends to celebrate her birthday, and he questioned whether she was marking a new age, which she confirmed. Later on in the clip, Davido would be handing out some dollar notes revealed to be $1000 (approximately N1.6m) to the celebrant.

See the video here:

Mixed reactions trail Davido's video

Many Nigerians who watched the clip couldn’t help but praise the singer’s discipline and respect for his wife. Some joked that Davido must have remembered there were cameras around. Others applauded him for setting an example for other public figures.

Here are some hot takes from social media:

@Mussprince_seal said:

“Davido is so loyal to his wife.”

@AlubarikaVisual added:

“Bro knew there is camera everywhere.”

@ParvezKhan4286 wrote:

“No temptations, no confusion! Loyalty Level: 1000.”

@mrmurphyys asked:

“What does she need that follow for? Should have used the opportunity wisely.”

@oluwatemitope23 weighed in:

“Truth is, when you have money and had a wedding known worldwide, most ladies will still want you.”

@Dumasafaris2023 shared:

“I would be embarrassed and go. Anyways, jokes aside, Davido was raised well!”

Davido and Chioma are set for their white wedding in August. Photos:@davido/IG.

Davido cops new Lamborghini worth $1m

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido splashed a whopping $1 million on a brand-new Lamborghini Revuelto ahead of the nuptials, coming up in August 2025.

In a video that surfaced online, the singer was spotted sealing the deal for his new car at the dealership. The video also showcased the brand new sleek ride. This new development also shook the internet, with many asking questions about Davido's wealth and more.

This is not the music crooner's first Lamborghini, as he already owns an Aventador, a Urus, and a Huracan.

