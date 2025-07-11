Comedian Destalker confirmed his 3-year marriage is over, saying he’s not sad about the situation

In a recent interview, the comedian said happiness isn’t tied to marriage, sharing why his union failed

He further claimed that women don’t have the same flexibility when it comes to moving on after divorce

Nigerian comedian, Destalker, has finally confirmed what many fans have long suspected that his marriage has ended, and he’s not losing sleep over it.

In an interview with content creator Timi Agbaje, the funnyman revealed that he is now officially divorced after three years of marriage, and surprisingly, he says he’s happier than ever.

He declared:

“I am happy, I’ve a happy home. I was married, but not anymore. Marriage is not a criteria for a happy home"

Comedian Destalker confirms his 3-year marriage is over.

Source: Instagram

Destalker, who has always kept his personal life under wraps, shed more light on why his marriage ended.

He blamed the crash on irreconcilable differences, saying the relationship simply couldn’t be salvaged.

According to him, he dated his ex-wife for just six months before walking down the aisle.

While he didn’t go into deep detail, he hinted that the gap in expectations between men and women may have played a role.

He said:

“That’s the difference between a man and a woman. I can decide to remarry next week Friday or Saturday. But a woman can’t. It’s a man’s decision for marriage"

Destalker further stated that marriage benefits women more than men, implying that society places the pressure and value of marriage largely on women.

The comedian insisted that he is not currently open to love or romantic relationships and is focused on enjoying life on his terms.

See the interview here:

Reactions trail Destalker’s divorce

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@vivian_ola

"This one pain small. Marriage no easy but bros, that “I’m happy” line get ego vibes."

@emeka_d_comic:

"Omo! Destalker just dropped bombshell. So you fit be happy and divorced? Interesting take sha."

@queen_adaora:

"Why e go benefit women more? Na woman dey cook, clean, bear children. Men just dey enjoy."

@the_ayo_show:

"The fact that he’s bold enough to talk about it publicly means he’s healed. I respect that"

@bella_gramm:

"At least he’s honest. No need to die in a marriage that’s not working. Happiness over pressure"

@mr_flexxy:

"So because you’re a man, you can remarry anytime? E go shock you when she move on first"

Destalker says his happiness isn't tied to marriage.

Source: Instagram

Frank Edoho's 2nd marriage crashes

Legit.ng earlier Nigerian media personality and iconic TV host, Frank Edoho, has confirmed that his second marriage has crashed, leaving fans stunned by his personal confession.

Edoho, who gained fame as the host of the Nigerian version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, revealed the shocking update during a recent appearance on the Tea With Tay podcast hosted by Taymesan.

Speaking candidly, the TV host admitted that both his first and second marriages have officially ended, and he now questions whether he was ever truly suited for marriage in the first place.

