TV host Frank Edoho confirmed his second marriage has ended, admitting both unions didn’t work out

The TV host said he may not be good at marriage and compared himself to Brazilian footballer Kaka

He also spoke on soulmates, failed love, and going ‘above and beyond’ for women who left him anyway

Nigerian media personality and iconic TV host, Frank Edoho, has confirmed that his second marriage has crashed, leaving fans stunned by his deeply personal confession.

Edoho, who gained fame as the host of the Nigerian version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, revealed the shocking update during a recent appearance on the Tea With Tay podcast hosted by Taymesan.

Speaking candidly, the TV host admitted that both his first and second marriages have officially ended, and he now questions whether he was ever truly suited for marriage in the first place.

Frank, who married his second wife, Sandra Onyenuchenuya, shortly after separating from his first wife, Katherine Obiang, in 2011, shared that despite doing everything to make both marriages work, they still failed.

The father-of-three noted that he went “above and beyond” for both women, even prioritizing them over everything else.

However, in the end, he concluded that neither was his soulmate.

He stated:

“Maybe I’m not good at marriage, I must confess. The two women I had been married to are not my soul mates. Love of your life is different from your soul mate. The love of your life is the person who comes to your mind when you think of love. But your soul mate is someone who understands you even before you express yourself and you naturally align with.”

In an emotional analogy, Frank referenced Brazilian football legend Kaka, whose wife famously divorced him despite him being, in her words, too good.

Frank used Kaka’s story to highlight how even the most well-meaning, good-hearted partners can find themselves alone.

He subtly hinted that being a good man isn’t always enough to keep a marriage alive.

He stated:

“I know that I went above and beyond for the two marriages. I carried my partner… I can abandon everything for her. But you don’t blame them for falling out of love with you. Take the footballer Kaka for example, he’s a Brazilian and he looks as handsome as an Indian. Very handsome guy, even when he retired from football, he was still handsome. But his wife divorced him. Do you know what she said? ‘He is too good’.”

Netizens react to Frank Edoho’s marriage crash

@ZeeLuxuryWigs:

"Sandra really left Frank too? Women are going through a lot… but men are also not saints. We need balance"

@BlessedMama4:

"Marriage is not for everyone. Thank God he’s not pretending. Many Nigerian men won’t talk like this"

@HustleQueen.ng:

"At least he’s taking accountability instead of blaming the women. That alone makes him rare"

@MideBankz:

"Frank needs therapy, not another soulmate. How do you lose two wives and think it’s still destiny? "

@KelechiThePlug:

"Omo, this love and soulmate talk don tire me. No be only soulmate, na spiritmate next"

