Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, also stormed the 17th Headies Awards in style

A highlight from her presence at the Headies was during a self-introduction on stage, as she almost introduced herself as Annie Idibia

Annie Idibia's display on the Headies' stage has stirred comments, with many terming it a deliberate action

Nollywood actress and model Annie Idibia is trending online over her appearance at the 17th Headies Awards in Lagos.

Annie, who recently signed her first endorsement deal after her separation from 2Baba, was one of the prominent figures who attended the music event in Lagos.

Fans react as Annie Macaulay nearly introduces herself as Annie Idibia. Credit: annieidibia/official2baba

Source: Instagram

The mum of two not only graced the event but was also assigned to present an award at the Headies alongside Ojude Oba star Farooq Oreagba aka Mr Steeze.

The highlight of Annie's presence at the Headies was when during a self-introduction on stage.

Annie Macaulay wows at Headies 2024, trends for almost saying 'Idibia.' Credit: annieidibia

Source: Instagram

The actress, in a trending video on stage, had almost introduced herself as Annie Idibia, before she swiftly made a correction.

Annie also confirmed her separation from 2Baba as she sent a message to the single ladies.

The video of Annie Idibia introducing herself at the Headies below:

The video of Annie Idibia showing off her outfit to the Headies below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba and his new wife, Nataha Osawaru, visited his mother.

One of the viral moment showed Natasha posing with 2Baba's mother, hinting at the end of their disagreement.

Reactions trail Annie Idibia's self-introduction video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with some netizens describing Annie Idibia's display as deliberate, others claimed she was yet to get over her separation from 2Baba. Read the comments below:

ttgandonu_wealthy said:

"We embrace the Name my love Annie Macaulay."

hee_vee_ay reacted:

"It took me years before i knew my surname had changed from my Father's to my Husbands! Its okay! We love you girlie."

iamemmyrhymes said:

"That was purposely done. For the media tho."

officialdollarboss reacted:

"Oya comot am from ur handle naa."

prettyharnike wrote:

"You are just shouting she can't get over the divorce, 2 face hasn't as well...he looked confused in that video with his mum and na...Tasha."

marco_exchanger said:

"She hasn’t recovered fully , God be with her."

whalletsl said:

"How insensitive can people be? it’s like the marriage with him didn’t mean anything to her in the first place, because if it does she won’t be comfortable to quickly be making fun of her divorce like that. And of course, women supporting women will applaud this type of behavior. Mtcheew!"

hollarstable said:

"She should change her handle then and stop embarrassing herself.."

Source: Legit.ng