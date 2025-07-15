Ex-May Edochie lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye opened up about a hidden chapter in Jonathan’s family life

This comes after media reports surfaced about two sets of children raised separately by Patience and Ayima Jonathan

Ugwuonye revealed how Diezani allegedly played a major role in Jonathan’s marriage to a second wife

A recent social media post by lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye has sent ripples through the Nigerian online community, as he shared rarely-heard information about former President Goodluck Jonathan’s family structure.

The legal practitioner, who recently stepped down from representing actress May Edochie, claimed that Jonathan has a second wife who was kept away from public scrutiny under an understanding with his well-known spouse, Dame Patience Jonathan.

Why no one knew about her

According to Ugwuonye, Jonathan’s second wife, identified as Ayima, was part of a private agreement with Patience, allegedly because the former First Lady could not conceive.

He stated that Ayima, a younger sister to former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, was introduced into the marriage arrangement solely to bear children for the ex-President.

To maintain the former First Lady's public image and role, Ayima was kept away from the limelight. The family reportedly agreed she would not appear at official functions or media engagements.

The Diezani connection

Ugwuonye’s claims went even further, alleging that Diezani's close relationship with Jonathan wasn’t only political, but also personal.

He suggested that her role in facilitating the marriage contributed to the trust that earned her the Petroleum Minister position—a rare role that Jonathan did not hold concurrently, unlike other Nigerian presidents before and after him.

Two wives, two families

Ugwuonye stated that Ayima gave birth to about five children, all reportedly fathered by Jonathan. Meanwhile, Dame Patience, in her quest for motherhood, eventually adopted two children to complete her family.

He wrote:

“There was a clear understanding between the two wives. One was to bear children while the other supported him in public. This arrangement worked for them.”

See the post here:

Reactions trail the Revelation

Netizens have reacted in mixed tones. Some praised the discreet handling of a sensitive situation, while others expressed disappointment over the secrecy and political implications of such an arrangement.

@Bamidele_Akins:

“This just explains too much. We’ve always wondered why Diezani had so much trust from GEJ.”

@Mimi_Chukwu:

“Wow. So Ayima was the silent second wife all this while? Nigerian politics ehn.”

@IamBenKuta:

“Jonathan played the long game. But keeping a whole wife and children hidden? That's deep.”

Jonathan pays tribute to Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan paid a heartfelt tribute to his successor, Muhammadu Buhari, following his passing on Sunday, July 13, describing him as a "respected colleague and elder".

Jonathan shared in a post on his X.com page, describing the late former president as a patriot and an elder statesman who served Nigeria with pride.

According to the statement, former President Jonathan described the late President Buhari as a selfless public servant who served Nigeria with integrity, guided by a vision for peace and progress in our nation.

