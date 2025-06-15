Social media critic VeryDarkMan has been caught up in a series of heated exchanges with pastors in the country

From calling them out for televised miracles, to public comments on public issues, VeryDarkMan has repeatedly shared his stand

Recently, social media commentator Ossai Success Ovie accused VeryDarkMan of religious bias

Social media personality and critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan or VDM, has been trending on the internet over his repeated exchange with Nigerian pastors on diverse issues.

From sharing his opinion about pastors' televised miracles to lending his voice to some of their comments on public issues, it has been a back-to-back drama.

VDM was caught up in an exchange with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, Pastor Lazarus Muoka. Credit: verydarkblackman/prophetjeremiahfufeyin/thelordchosen

Recently, the senior special assistant on media to the Delta state governor and commentator, Ossai Ovie Success, shared his observation about VeryDarkMan in regard to Christianity and pastors in the country.

According to Ossai, VeryDarkMan cannot speak against other religions in the country, in the same way he does with pastors.

Ossai also claimed he has allowed himself to be used by the devil against the body of Christ.

In a response, VeryDarkMan opened up on why he only criticises Christianity and not Islam.

The critic stated that he does not drag Islam because there is no footage of an Imam coercing his followers to contribute money.

Legit.ng in this article lists popular Nigerian pastors that VeryDarkMan has had issues with.

1. VeryDarkMan vs Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

The social media critic has repeatedly criticised Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of the Deliverance Mercy Land International Ministry, Warri, Delta State, over his spiritual products and miracles.

It got so heated that Prophet Fufeyin sued VeryDarkMan for N1 billion for publicly questioning the legitimacy of his faith-based products.

2. VeryDarkMan calls out Pastor David Ibiyeomie

The social media critic made headlines after he called out Pastor David Ibiyeomie, accusing him of intolerance to criticism and preaching what he describes as “nonsense.”

This was after Pastor Ibiyeomie, in a viral video, warned bloggers and Nigerians against speaking negatively about him on social media, threatening legal action.

The statement drew reactions, prompting a burning response from Verydarkman, who tackled the clergy.

3. VeryDarkMan reacts to Pastor Adeboye's apology

The critic reacted to the apology by Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, on tithing.

The cleric was in the news for his earlier claim that Christians who were not paying tithes wouldn’t make heaven.

VDM in reaction stated that religion had “blinded and finished” Nigerians and Africans.

4. VDM vs Lord Chosen Pastor

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, was in the news over his response to VeryDarkMan's criticism of his church.

VDM had reacted to clips featuring church members sharing unusual testimonies, which surfaced online, sparking discussion.

Addressing his congregation, Pastor Muoka said he had been informed that VeryDarkMan made negative comments about the church, allegedly stating that “Chosen members will learn the hard way.”

Responding, Muoka implied that VeryDarkMan himself was facing difficulties over his remarks.

VDM, in a clap back, questioned the clergyman on the powers he claimed to have and demanded to know why he didn't use them on his two late wives.

5. VeryDarkMan drags Prophet Samuel King

VDM and Prophet Samuel King went head to head on social media after the latter made a prophecy about music star Wizkid.

The critic, in a reaction, tagged Samuel King as a liar, recalling his prophecy about him on January 20, 2024, where he urged VDM to be careful.

Following VDM's viral video, Prophet Samuel shared a clip from 2024 of VDM crying out for his safety. The critic disclosed he had to flee his home in Abuja after his residential address was made public.

The prophet suggested that the old clip was proof that his prophecy about VDM had come to pass.

6. VeryDarkMan drags Pastor Adefarasin's video

VDM reacted to a viral video allegedly showing Pastor Paul Adefarasin threatening a content creator with what was alleged to be a pistol.

The critic added that carrying such a weapon was illegal in Nigeria and described the encounter as both “scary” and “disturbing.”

VDM flaunts mystery fair lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the critic shared steamy photos with a fair-complexioned lady.

VDM told his Ratel fanbase not to worry about her identity, but simply know that "it was sweet".

The post left many fans, especially females, heartbroken, with several tagging Jojo of Lele in the comments.

