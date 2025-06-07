Verydarkman has shared a video allegedly showing Pastor Paul Adefarasin threatening a man with what appeared to be a firearm

In the video, the clergyman was seen winding down his car window and briefly flashing what looked like a pistol at the individual

He called on security agencies to investigate the object Pastor Adefarasin was holding, further alleging that the pastor had previously assaulted a man

Social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted to a viral video allegedly showing Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder of House on the Rock, threatening a content creator with what appeared to be a pistol.

The incident reportedly occurred in Lagos state. The content creator, known for producing street interviews and lighthearted videos, was filming when Pastor Adefarasin, driving past in a Range Rover, rolled down his window and allegedly brandished a pistol at him.

The clergyman was also seen speaking to the young man, who respectfully addressed him as “boss,” before driving off.

VDM demands police investigation

Reacting to the video, VDM replayed the footage and zoomed in on the object in the pastor’s hand, alleging it was a pistol. He insisted that carrying such a weapon is illegal in Nigeria and described the encounter as both “scary” and “disturbing.”

VDM also noted that the Range Rover had no visible plate number, warning that if any harm had come to the content creator, it would have been extremely difficult to identify the vehicle or secure justice.

Calling the act “pure assault,” VDM urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the incident and clarify whether private individuals, including clergymen, are permitted to carry firearms in Nigeria.

“Take the firearm to conflict zones” – VDM advises Adefarasin

Offering his opinion, the outspoken activist remarked that if Pastor Adefarasin truly possessed a firearm, it would be better used in regions battling insurgency.

He added that if he had access to such weapons, he would have used funds from his NGO to help fight terrorism in affected states.

VDM stressed that “human lives are more important than property”, criticising the perceived misuse of security assets for personal protection.

Allegation of previous assault

VDM went further to claim that Pastor Adefarasin was involved in a prior incident in which he allegedly assaulted a bus driver. He shared a screenshot detailing the past accusation and stated that the case was "swept under the carpet", adding that the driver was injured and justice was never served.

VDM concluded by urging authorities to take this latest video seriously and hold those involved accountable.

Recall that VDM has in recent time called out some clergymen over some issues he has with them.

See the video here:

