Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has reacted to Pastor Adeboye’s public apology on tithe

The Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor tendered an apology for misleading the public with his earlier preaching on tithing

In response, VDM asked Adeboye and other popular pastors some questions that got netizens sharing different opinions

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has reacted to Pastor Adeboye’s recent public apology for his preaching about tithes.

Just recently, the RCCG pastor took to the altar to correct his earlier preaching, in which he claimed that people who don’t pay tithes won’t go to heaven. According to the pastor, he was wrong, and he was sorry.

VDM asks Pastor Adeboye, and others questions

Shortly after Pastor Adeboye’s apology video went viral, it drew the attention of many Nigerians on social media, including VeryDarkMan.

The online critic, known for his interesting views on trending topics, asked Pastor Adeboye and other preachers about the other things in the Bible that they must have manipulated their audience to believe.

According to VDM, he was particularly waiting for Pastor David Ibiyeomie who has been known to preach about paying tithes. The critic also said that he was happy Adeboye cleared the air on the matter because he is considered the number one man in Christianity to Nigerians.

He said:

“I’m really happy about what Papa Adeboye just revealed, so I’m waiting for all those pastors, the likes of David Ibiyeomie that are always preaching about tithes. The number one man of all the religious church people in Nigeria has come out to apologise that he’s sorry for saying that if you don’t pay tithes you will not make heaven, that it’s not in the bible. Which other things have they told us that is not in the bible? That’s what I'm concerned about. Which other things have they told the people that is not in the bible? How many things have they manipulated that are not in the bible? I am glad Papa Adeboye came out now to say these things.”

VDM criticises other men of God

VDM went on to speak about the pastors who would not apologise about their stance on tithing now that Pastor Adeboye has done so. According to the critic, these sets of people have twisted God’s words to suit their narrative because religion has blinded us in Africa.

"Imagine the ones that will not come out and apologise? Imagine the ones that have manipulated the minds of people, that have converted and twisted the right words and the right message of the bible to suit their own narrative? I am happy this came from the number one man. Religion has blinded us in Africa and I will keep on talking about how messed up religion has put us in. Eyes will be opened. Tomorrow I am waiting for the one that will tell us to forget all these prayers o, prayer no go move Nigeria forward o.”

VDM went on to say that he hopes Pastor Adeboye will use all the tithes collected in the past to do something that will benefit Nigerians. He also said that the RCCG pastor’s stance on tithing means that his colleague, Abel Damina has been right all along.

In his words:

“I hope all the tithes that were collected that period of time, I just hope God will touch Papa so that they use it to do something that will benefit the people of the country. I am waiting for all those pastors wey dey use that same format to take collect tithes and offering, wey dey use am pack money, that means Abel Damina had been right all along. I’m just waiting for the likes of David Ibiyeomie. Now my question is which other bible verse or message have they manipulated to suit their own narrative? This goes to show that a lot of these pastors twist the bible to suit a certain narrative that they want to push out there. I am happy that the man that is seen as the number one when it comes to religion have come out to say these things that he’s sorry and I love him more for that. Make una sha just open una eyes. Christianity is there but the scammers are more than the real people preaching. Most of these popular ones are big scammers.”

Nigerians react as VDM dissects Adeboye’s apology

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to VDM’s video on Pastor Adeboye’s apology. Read them below:

Chitwins4:

“Princess vdm respect yourself and leave men of God alone 🙄.”

empressmilash:

“If you read the Bible yourself, will you die? If you ain’t sure what other lies they have told you, there’s only one way to find out….READ.”

imahzconsults:

“Oga go and answer your case with the Falanas...leave papa adeboye alone.”

Dchas_e:

“This one just Dey jump from topic to another.”

happiness_vic:

“Normally, the Bible is open to everyone's understanding, the gullible ones only allowed these people to brainwashed them 🙄.”

Variant_signature:

“Can this boy just do something with his life for God sake 🤷‍♀️.”

seth_wave:

“Can he focus on fuel price increase in electricity tariffs and transportation?? Can he focus on these other things whether something go come out.”

Victory.writers:

“You don't have respect. Must you speak on everything😢😢😢.”

Enosegbevincent:

“Religion is the opium of the masses. Karl Marx.”

Joshuagodfrey12:

“This guy don dey vex me now 😒.”

_phoenixgold:

“Must VDM respond to everything though.”

Ksolo_hitz:

“Bro na everything you dey put mouth? Omo you need to dey relax sometimes.”

Abel Damina on Nedu's podcast trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Abel trended after he was unveiled as a guest on Nedu's podcast.

The post came after a video of the cleric berating his colleague Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin trended.

Pictures of the cleric with Nedu and his co-host stirred reactions on social media.

