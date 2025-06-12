VeryDarkMan has called out Afrobeats' big three, Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid, over their lavish lifestyle

The online critic, while reacting to a report of Burna Boy splashing billions on a new car, stated that the big three were useless to Nigerians

VeryDarkMan's comment about Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid has gone viral, triggering reactions on social media

Popular social media personality and critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has criticised Nigerian music stars Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy), David Adeleke (Davido), and Ayo Balogun (Wizkid) over their display of wealth despite the economic downturn in the country.

VeryDarkMan voiced his displeasure with the Afrobeat big three while reacting to the viral report of Burna Boy splashing billions on a new car.

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy made headlines after he spent the whopping sum of 3.5 billion Naira on a McLaren Senna, with a video showing him cruising around Lagos in the new car.

VeryDarkMan questioned Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido's impact on Nigerians, stating that all they do is buy cars worth billions of naira, which they show off to the public.

"What can the fans say they have benefited from them?” the critic queried in the viral video.

He added that he was more disappointed in Burna Boy because he had once been vocal about social ills in the country before becoming more financially buoyant.

Sharing the video, VeryDarkMan wrote in the caption,

"When davido,wiz and burna boys does these things my question is DONT THEY READ THE ROOM,at this junction the three of them are uzzzlez to Nigerians."

The video of VeryDarkMan blasting Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy over car acquisitions worth billions is below:

Reactins as VDM blasts Afrobeats big three

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed VeryDarkMan's video

Amy_beke said:

"If i have the kind of money they have, I’ll buy whatever i want and flaunt it."

omojaytee2 said:

"Davido go soon block am."

JoelDiamond10 said:

"Me no dey enter rich people matter. Both of dem get Ferrari's for their garage. Innocent me nor get ordinary bicycle."

sholamaobi said:

"In a way burna is even trying more than the two, burna has a foundation and a football academy in Lagos, Abuja and port harcourt that has sent couple of young footballers outside Nigeria."

Hanuoluwa02 said:

"Remove Davido from this list, Davido dey show love, na only long face and that smalli wey dey carry body no get love for their dictionary."

toluicy said:

"You can’t tell anyone how to spend their money… you can only advise and plead if u wish.. it’s not by force and not everyone wants to be in the position of political power in future. So ur opinion is for yourself."

Burna Boy buys Ferrari Purosangue

In related news, Legit.ng reported that it rained new cars in the Nigerian entertainment industry in December 2024.

Burna Boy acquired a Ferrari Purosangue as a video showing him cruising in it went viral.

His rival, Davido, and Indigenous rapper Zlatan also splashed millions on new cars during the Christmas season.

