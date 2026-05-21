A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her medical laboratory science studies at the University of Ibadan

She shared how she finished secondary school at 14 before she got admission into the University of Ibadan through direct entry

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian lady, Deborah Animashaun, narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from the University of Ibadan.

She shared how she struggled to gain admission after graduating from secondary school at 14.

A UI medical student who left secondary school at 14 bags degree and shares story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Deborah Animashaun

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan medical student shares academic struggle

On her LinkedIn page, Deborah Animashaun shared that she knew her university admission would not be immediate, as she had graduated from her secondary school at the age of 14.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"A 21-YEAR-OLD MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENTIST. At 14, I finished secondary school already knowing that I would proceed to Cambridge A Levels because I wasn’t expecting to gain admission into the university at such a young age.

"In 2020, I completed my Cambridge A Levels with AAA grades and gained admission into the University of Ibadan through Direct Entry to study Medical Laboratory Science.

"Now, at 21, I am graduating as a Medical Laboratory Scientist, and I can confidently say that the girl who resumed in 200 level is not the same girl leaving.

"Over the years, I have grown academically, professionally, and personally. I took on leadership positions I never imagined myself holding, and each experience shaped me into a stronger and more confident person.

"My final year project came with its own challenges. I worked on the "Prevalence of Alloimmunization Among Multiple Transfused Patients", and it was one of the most demanding periods of my academic journey. Due to an ongoing JOHESU strike, getting patients for the study became extremely difficult, and submission deadlines were approaching quickly.

"While many of my classmates had completed their projects, I was still struggling to recruit participants, with the few patients I was able to get refusing consent.

"It was mentally and emotionally exhausting, but I am deeply grateful to my supervisor for her support, patience, and encouragement throughout the process.

"Despite the challenges, I completed my final professional examinations with a distinction. The journey was not easy or smooth, but through it all, God sustained me. I am grateful to my parents, friends, mentors, lecturers, and everyone who supported me along the way. Now officially: MLSct ANIMASHAUN DEBORAH AAYOOLUWA BMLS Ibadan(Hematology and Blood Transfusion Science), AMLSCN."

Reactions trail UI medical graduate's experience

Ibitoye Oluwatobiloba said:

"Congratulations, MLSCT Animashaun Deborah."

Mathila Agyae Mensah said:

"Deborah Animashaun this is a remarkable achievement, congratulations."

Princewill Uchenna Agah said:

"Absolutely incredible! So well-deserved. Can't wait to see what you achieve next!"

A University of Ibadan medical student who finished her secondary school education at 14 years old bags a degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Deborah Animashaun

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng