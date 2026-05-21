Mikel Arteta has admitted he doubted himself before leading Arsenal to win the Premier League title

Arsenal ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League crown after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth

Arteta says winning the league title is one of the greatest feelings of his managerial career

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken publicly for the first time since guiding the club to their first Premier League title in 22 years, describing the achievement as one of the greatest moments of his career.

The Gunners were officially crowned champions after Manchester City were held to a dramatic 1-1 draw by Bournemouth, ending Pep Guardiola’s hopes of another title triumph.

The Arsenal squad gathered to watch that Bournemouth vs Man City match at the training ground. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Scenes of celebration quickly emerged from Arsenal’s training ground as players and staff erupted with joy after the final whistle confirmed the North London club as champions of England once again.

Arteta reveals emotional night of Arsenal’s triumph

Arteta admitted he had initially planned to watch Manchester City’s crucial match alongside his players before changing his mind at the last moment, The Standard reports.

Mikel Arteta's son told him Arsenal were officially Premier League champions, in what he described as one of the best feelings he has experienced in his life. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

The Arsenal boss explained that he suddenly felt unable to bring the right energy to the gathering and instead chose to return home, where he experienced the dramatic moment privately.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s final league match against Crystal Palace FC, Arteta described the title-winning feeling as unforgettable.

“You don't realise it probably. It is one of the best feelings I have ever had,” Arteta said.

“I was supposed to be with the players, but 20 minutes before the game I had to leave. I couldn't bring the energy.”

He added:

“I went home started to build some fire, heard some noises in the living room and the magic happened.”

After later watching the videos from Arsenal’s celebrations, Arteta admitted he was happy he chose to experience the moment differently.

Arteta opens up about self-doubt

Despite finally delivering the Premier League title, Arteta confessed that he questioned whether he was truly capable of leading Arsenal to major honours.

According to Sky Sports, the Spaniard revealed that difficult moments earlier in the season, especially after defeats that reopened the title race, forced him into periods of self-reflection.

“Yes, we won the league. But the most proud I've been is how we've won it.”

Arteta praised his squad’s resilience and mentality throughout the campaign, insisting the team displayed important values both on and off the pitch.

“I've asked that question to myself: am I good enough to lead these players to win a major trophy? Until you do it, you cannot validate yourself.”

The Arsenal manager also stressed the importance of humility and continuous improvement despite Arsenal’s success.

Arsenal turn focus to Champions League final

Although Arsenal are still celebrating their domestic triumph, attention is already beginning to shift toward another huge challenge.

The Gunners will face Paris Saint-Germain FC in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest, where they hope to win Europe’s biggest trophy for the first time in club history.

Arteta admitted the Premier League title has only increased the hunger within the squad.

“Now you want more. We have the biggest one to play in Budapest in a few days.”

Arsenal announce date for trophy parade

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal have confirmed that their Premier League trophy parade will take place in the Borough of Islington.

In an official statement, the club announced that the celebrations will begin at 2pm on Sunday, May 31.

Source: Legit.ng