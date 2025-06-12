Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to his best friend Davido’s incoming luxury ride

Legit.ng recalls that the Grammy-nominated artist sent the internet abuzz with reports of purchasing a 2026 Benz

Cubana Chiefpriest, in a recent post, filled both fans and netizens with his remarks about the exquisite car

Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur Pascal Okechuwkwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has ignited reactions around his best friend Davido’s incoming car, a 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680.

Reports made the rounds on June 11 that the Nigerian music superstar is set to add another jaw-dropping machine to his garage.

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to Davido’s 2026 Benz. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @davido

Source: Instagram

This is not your typical Benz. According to CarandDriver, the car's original price is roughly $250,000, but if shipping, customs, clearance, and all Nigerian import taxes are factored in, the ultimate cost triples. And Davido managed to get it before the official release date, Carlots reports.

Reacting to the excitement around the car, Cubana Chiefpriest took to social media to ask the singer about using him, sarcastically implying clandestine activities.

He wrote:

“Damnn!!! 2026 In 2025 🎊@davido Hope Say You Never Use Me? #EverythingNaWater💦.”

See his post below:

In a previous report, popular social media personality and critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan criticised Nigerian music stars Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy), David Adeleke (Davido), and Ayo Balogun (Wizkid) over their display of wealth despite the economic downturn in the country.

VeryDarkMan voiced his displeasure with the Afrobeats big three while reacting to the viral report of Burna Boy splashing billions on a new car.

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy made headlines after he spent the whopping sum of 3.5 billion Naira on a McLaren Senna, with a video showing him cruising around Lagos in the new car.

VeryDarkMan questioned Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido's impact on Nigerians, stating that all they do is buy cars worth billions of naira, which they show off to the public.

"What can the fans say they have benefited from them?” the critic queried in the viral video.

He added that he was more disappointed in Burna Boy because he had once been vocal about social ills in the country before becoming more financially buoyant.

Davido’s 2026 Benz trends online. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

foreva_solid_ said:

"Baba never even touch inheritance money. Compete at your own risk😂."

luciousdarlington said:

nicegp4rea said:

etek_notions wrote:

mr_austinj said:

luciousdarlington said:

"I just buy okada, me self no small, all na for movement. Congratulations to me."

nicegp4rea said:

:Vdm can never do wrong in our eye button ❤️."

etek_notions said;

"The car smooth 😂."

mr_austinj said:

"David no dy buy sports cars why? He does only luxury alone."

tbounce_ said:

"SWEET VANITY 😊."

osho.steam_30bg said:

"LUXURY na water !!! 🤑💦💨🔥5️⃣."

bosa_lee wrote:

"God I tap from this, can’t wait to feel 1m in my account."

Burna Boy buys Ferrari Purosangue

In related news, Legit.ng reported that it rained new cars in the Nigerian entertainment industry in December 2024.

Burna Boy acquired a Ferrari Purosangue as a video showing him cruising in it went viral.

His colleagues Davido, and Zlatan also splashed millions on new cars during the Christmas season.

Source: Legit.ng