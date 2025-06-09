Ossai Ovie Success has shared what he observed about VeryDarkMan concerning Nigerian pastors

The social media commentator claimed that VeryDarkMan was allowing himself to be used, as he disclosed that the critic needs spiritual cleansing

Ossai Ovie Success' comment comes after VeryDarkMan criticised Pastor Paul Adefarasin and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

Senior Special Assistant on Media to Delta State Governor and commentator, Ossai Ovie Success ignited a debate after he shared his observation about online personality and critic, Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan in regard to Christianity and pastors in the country.

In a social media post on Sunday, June 8, Ossai reacted to VeryDarkMan's series of dramas with pastors, with his comment about Pastor Paul Adefarasin going viral.

Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan reacted to a viral video allegedly showing Adefarasin—founder of House on the Rock—threatening a content creator with what appeared to be a pistol.

The critic, who replayed the footage, zoomed in on the object in the pastor’s hand, alleged that it was a pistol.

According to VeryDarkMan, carrying such a weapon is illegal in Nigeria, and he described the encounter as both “scary” and “disturbing.”

Ossai claims VeryDarkMan stands against the church

The commentator stated that the critic cannot speak against other religions in the country, in the same way he does with the church and pastors.

Ossai, who expressed disappointment in VeryDarkMan, claimed he has allowed himself to be used by the devil against the body of Christ.

He also stated that the critic needed spiritual cleansing.

"Very Dark Man can't abuse Imams, but he can abuse pastors and Christians? I'm disappointed in Very Dark Man for allowing himself to be used by the devil against the body of Christ. The young boy needs spiritual cleansing," he wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng VDM criticised Pastor David Ibiyeomie over a miracle performed in his church.

Reactions to Ossai's claim about VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the post, read them below

Ufuoma Enuenwosu

"Greater is he that is in me than he that is in the world."

Ebruphiyour Shelley Blessing:

"And I think there is an atom of truth here . I'm very disappointed in him.. si many criticism concerning the church."

Geoffrey Chukwuemeka Ani said:

Because the so called pastors are décéptive. Pastors and Rev. fathers move around with security but expect their church members to fight armed men with bible and holy water. Schools and hospitals owned by churches are the most expensive in this country. A pastor said that if you do not pay tithe you will not go to heaven. Go and watch the video Prophet Jeremiah collected keys from heaven

Bilal J Idris Rahmattullah

Imam dey talk anyhow like the way una pastors dey talked?"

Comr Adams Emidowojo said:

"Have you ever seen imam living a flashy lifestyle de way pastor does this days???"

Apst Idisifan Useni Tiyarism commented:

"God pass am. Soonest God will humble and put him where he belongs."

De Comrade said:

"Vdm didn't abuse anybody. He is trying to correct den on their error but pride will not allow them to."

VeryDarkMan replies Prophet Jeremiah

Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan claimed that a "war" had been declared on him by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

The social media critic stated that Fufeyin ignored the message of Romans 12:19, which advises leaving revenge to God.

VDM further added that he wouldn't be surprised if many Christians obediently follow the clergy’s call to action.

