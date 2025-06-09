Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has shed more light on why he seems to be only after Christianity

Comparing Christianity to Islam pointed out scenarios that differ the two religions and why he finds one unpleasant

Speaking further, he dared netizens to provide proof of Muslim clerics carrying activities he has criticised in pastors

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman has spurred controversy online as he opened up on why he only criticises Christianity and not Islam.

This came after the critic called out Pastor Paul Adefarasin amid allegations of holding what appeared to be a firearm in a viral video.

Verydarkman addresses his Christian followers. Credit: @verydarkman

The online celebrity revealed that he has been accused of criticising only Christianity while ignoring other major religions.

He stated that he does not drag Islam because there is no footage of an Imam coercing his followers to contribute money.

VDM challenged netizens to upload clips showing Imams extorting members in exchange for a reward of 2 million naira.

Sighting the case of Prophet Jeremiah, he asked netizens to show him scenarios in which an Imam sells miracles items to take advantage of their members or lives a luxury lifestyle, such as pastors who own private aircraft.

However, VDM underlined that he was not discouraging anyone from attending church. He highlighted the fact that there were still good pastors doing God's work and performing real miracles.

Sharing his video, the Tiktoker wrote:

"2million naira provide me a video."

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to Verydarkman’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cyrilchinweokwu1 said:

"Baba open church men mount 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

mallet_art_family wrote:

"I support the motions with 10 millions naria."

britikojebutter said:

"The chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque could have acquired significant wealth through his influential position but his righteousness makes him value heavenly success more than secular success."

kamarastree said:

"Since I became a Ratel no one has ever liked my comment 😢."

garry_tee said:

"Nigerian type of Christianity has nothing to do with Jesus Christ."

kelvinemmanuel168 said:

"U re 100percent right bro."

zilalord wrote:

"I'm not a Muslim but I love everything about them ❤️."

official_dankizzy said:

"This isn’t an attack on any religion. This is a campaign to sanitize God’s house because a lot of manipulation going on in the name of God. Like I’ll always say, read your bible. It’s for you to study God’s word and not something to put under your pillow for night for fear of bad dreams or winch."

stephanemilla4 said:

"Go hear fela song on Imam/pastor.....Leave Cho Cho Cho,do ur research well.....Too much cap nah sin."

thespian_bliss wrote:

I go add another 1 million if they provide the video

tmxkaka said:

"I go add 3.4million if provided. Make una pin me make I no loss

maaju_de_bees wrote:

"Since I started listening u didn’t lie until today @verydarkblackman don’t allow the influence (Little attention u get from the world ) to make u think u can call Both religions are built from LIE… I like u but saying that will make me starting having doubts in u brother."

jijoz_imaging said:

"Bro relax say what uno is not an Islamic culture to collect tithe let me ask u have u been to Islamic wedding, naming ceremony or burial bfr? Bro u literally kw wat uno not what is the truth? Just rest."

bigstanleyvibe said:

"Since I join ratel I never get 2 likes 😢😢."

platinumrex said:

"Imams dey run their own low key 😂 Them no get energy for all these attention seeking."

ogooluwa_il wrote:

"I go add 2k 😂."

official_mc_dcool said:

"Abi make my guy dress like imam talk say make dem pay tithe??🤔🤔🤔."

nennybeesdelight said:

"I have a video,pls where is my two million?"

m_jalingoglobal wrote:

"I will add 500k 🙌."

gabby_kumanni said:

"I will add two thousand naira, pls."

aprokoking said:

"So True, Christianity don turn another thing."

governor_of_nigeria wrote:

"I don’t know if you are an activist for the poor against the government or an activist against Christianity because why is it your problem that tithes are paid in churches? Pls focus on the things you are doing and leave your thoughts and opinions out of Christianity practice. You supported tompolo over the money they spray during their festivals and that’s okay so now what’s wrong in sowing seeds in church?"

gbadealonge said:

"Christianity now in Nigeria is more like a business... please don't come to my dm am just saying 😂😂😂."

kingjohnjrc said:

"That’s why Catholic Church is the best 🤍."

bodataiye__oniyakuya wrote:

"Dem go chop your two million oo😂."

maaju_de_bees said:

"Since I stated listening u… @verydarkblackman I think u should change ur statement saying both religions are built on lies… that’s a big lie from u as the Quran is the only book u don’t find errors in cuz its from Allah do more search with open mind bro."

maaju_de_bees wrote:

"Plz @verydarkblackman change ur statement as some us who u don’t even know always pray for u from our little corners through our religions (Muslims n Christian’s)so don’t allow crazy pastors to make u say both religions are built on lies 🙌."

Verydarkman compares Muslim to Christianity. Credit: @verydarkman

