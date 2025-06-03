Verydarkman has come for Pastor David Ibiyeomie after he threatened to use the police against critics who report on him and his church

The preacher had warned bloggers and outspoken persons to quit discussing him, which elicited diverse reactions

However, VDM responded by challenging the pastor's attempt to use his authority and the police to stifle opponents, as netizens weighed in on the matter

Nigerian online activist Marins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman, has confronted Pastor David Ibiyeomie after he threatened to jail bloggers who published news about him and his church.

Previously, videos circulated showing the spiritual head of Salvation Ministries delivering a stern warning to bloggers and online critics not to write anything about him.

The cleric noted that he was going to arrest people who tried to speak against his ministry and gave different scenarios of previous cases

Verydarkman resorted to social media to criticise the preacher for attempting to boast about his detention.

He dared the preacher to arrest anyone for simply talking about him online.

In a fiery video response, Verydarkman did not mince words as he accused the prominent pastor of attempting to misuse his influence and the Nigerian police to suppress freedom of speech.

In his words:

“I know you travel around the world, have you seen anybody using police to lock up people? That means you are using your influence now to say that you can use the police to oppress. You can’t try this in other countries becuase those police would do their investigations. You cannot command police to do anything whether you are influential or not. That is why I say even the pastors follow spoil the country, but people don’t understand what I was saying. Nobody dey fear you. Who are you that we will fear, are you not a human being?”

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to VDM and Ibiyeomie’s drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

yl_bravo said:

"Even president tinubu and him son, we dey talk about him and he never use police threaten us 😂😂, so na pastors wan try ham, for democratic ststem of God."

olamilekan_yusuf06:

"Oppressors just full this country anyhow 😂."

princearuah wrote:

"It's so sick how this men calling themselves man of God just open their mouth to say such things."

asuku0986 said:

"We even tag him . Ratel no send your papa 😂😂 @verydarkblackman for the truth 🙌."

unusual_sir_prosper1 said:

"Over self confidence dey worry all these pastors asuwer...."

obiefule.victor wrote:

"The same pastor that said Christ hates poor people. Nonsense and ingredients."

sosoliso540 said:

"Pastor threatening people 😂😂 fake pastor."

trendscolony said:

"You self mind yourself. It is by force to do chochocho about everyone and not mind your business. The pastor said font talk about him then don't. When no be curse on you to be doing talk talk."

stanleykiss96 said:

"Imagine a pastor saying this kinda of thing, it's a shame he doesn't know Christ, and he's not a Christian 😡."

tbobo_kelechi said:

"Hey man please don’t disrespect my pastor."

boj141516 said:

"He don warn you oooo but if devil dey find scapegoat he will block him ear 👂, just use your AKONUCHE."

Verydarkman roars at Prophet Jeremiah’s friend

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman brought a video of one of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin's colleagues to the attention of the public.

The unidentified cleric weighed in on the fight between the internet sensation and the general overseer.

The preacher claimed that he had powers to deal with VDM, and in response, the TikToker challenged him with an ultimatum .

