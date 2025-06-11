Portable has joined the league of celebrities reacting to the video involving Pastor Paul Adefarasin and a content creator in Lagos state

The car spotter was busy filming luxury cars when the pastor allegedly flashed something that appeared to be a firearm at him

Portable addressed the incident, advising the clergy on what he should have done and making comparisons between himself and the pastor

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, has expressed his grievance with Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the founder and senior pastor of House on the Rock church, over his behavior toward a car spotter in Lagos State.

A few days ago, the clergy angrily brandished what appeared to be a firearm at the content creator while he was filming luxury cars in Lagos.

Portable sends message to Paul Adfefarasin. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@pauladefarasin

Source: Instagram

Several celebrities reacted to the incident, sharing their thoughts on the pastor's behavior.

One singer even advised Adefarasin to take anger management courses, pointing out that a cleric should not behave in such a manner.

Joining the conversation, Portable, in a viral video, criticized the well-spoken pastor. He emphasized that despite being a "street boy," he would never act in such a way.

Portable pointed out that if a street boy had behaved like that, he would have likely ended up in prison.

Portable calls Pastor Paul Adefarasin new name. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Zeh Nation boss shared what Adefarasin should have done, suggesting that he should have used his Bible, spoken in tongues, and evangelized to the content creator instead.

Portable even demonstrated speaking in tongues for a few moments, making a playful remark about using his new car to “do gangster” around town.

He then warned the pastor, stating that if Adefarasin stepped out of line, street boys would deal with him.

Portable gave Pastor Paul Adefarasin a new name and called him 'Pastor dey do wonder' ( Pastor Dabira).

See the video here:

Reactions react to Portable's video

Netizens reacted to Portable's video about the clergy. Here are comments below:

@the_poshlady commented:

"Very dirty guy. I'll forever blame Olamid3 for releasing nuisance upon us. He should have remained in the trenches where he belongs."

@okosisi_18 reacted:

"Crazy but fact, if na poor man hmmmm problems go dey oo."

@egbonoffestac shared:

"Even senseless people dey give advice."

@dj_mighty01 said:

"No be gun werey."

@proudly_naijaprince stated:

"I didn’t expect that from Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the guy was only doing a street boy things by hailing the pastor but the next thing was a pistol Haba, we are not in the United state perhaps the guy appeared harmless."

Content creator brandished with gun gets dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the content creator who trended after he was allegedly flashed with a gun got another reactions from a celebrity.

In a new trending video, he was seen showing off the dollar bills gifted to him by Farouk, a close friend of media personality Toke Makinwa.

Fans have once again revisited the controversy surrounding Pastor Adefarasin’s viral video, sharing mixed reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng