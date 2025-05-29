Verydarkman has shared some stunning photos with a fair-complexioned lady on his Instagram page

In the caption, he told followers not to worry about her identity but simply know that "it was sweet"

The post left many fans heartbroken, with several tagging Jojo of Lele in the comments. She later reacted to their remarks

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has gone viral after making a post about an alleged lover.

Legit.ng previously reported that the activist shared a video from his hotel room in which the leg of a fair-skinned lady was visible on the bed. However, he denied seeing any leg in the video.

VDM speaks about lady in his post.

In a new development, VDM was seen with a lady who appeared to have the same complexion as the one seen in his earlier video.

In one of the photos, the TikToker was seen holding the lady’s backside tightly. In another, they stood very close, but VDM ensured her face was not visible.

Fans tag Jojo Of Lele over the post

Fans expressed heartbreak over the post and tagged Jojo Of Lele due to her public closeness with the activist.

They accused VDM of breaking her heart and taunted her in the comment section.

Jojo Of Lele reacts after being tagged

Jojo Of Lele responded, saying she had spoken with her "lover" and shared his replies with fans.

VDM trends over post about lady, he reacts.

She claimed VDM was currently on a movie set and urged fans to calm down. However, many were unconvinced by her explanation.

Recall that actress Sarah Martins also claimed she was married to VDM because they shared the same surname.

She has continued to support his activism online and has been defending him from critics who attack her "husband."

See the post here:

How fans reacted to VDM's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the activist about a fair lady. Here are some comments about it below:

@jojooflele commented:

“Calm down guy, he’s shooting a movie, he told me about it."

@iamnasbio reacted:

"This wan na wetin dem go take act part 2 of the film. Abii I no see am well ni"

@daveplayblooger wrote:

"Make I go make research about her face. Chai VDM just break Jojo of Lele heart. Film am well sha."

@minaz_makeover stated:

"Chai hearts crushing, warridis na VDM."

@urs_sincerelybaby said:

"Jojo rolling on her bed and crying."

@adeelee said:

"Film am well, film the backside very well, film VDM too, oya cut the camera now. My heart is truly broken, I didnt see that coming at all."

Lady reacts to VDM's disappearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had made a video about the disappearance of social media activist, Verydarkman, after his bestie cried out

The activist's friend, Dkokopee, had cried out that the activist was missing after he visited GTB. Fans of the TikToker also reacted to the video; they supported the lady and shared what they are capable of doing.

Many of them issued warnings and threats to whoever was holding him.

