The founder of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM) church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has reacted to talks of Verdarkman speaking against his church

In a new video, the cleric said he was informed that the online critic said "evil things" about his church

Pastor Muoka shared what he replied to the person and spoke about what Verydarkman is currently facing

Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the general overseer of Lord's Chosen, has addressed a report that Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, spoke ill of his church.

The cleric's reaction was captured in a new video the church released on its official TikTok page, @tlccrmofficial.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka said Verydarkman is learning the hard way. Photo Credit: The Lord's Chosen Testimonies and Miracles Power As of Old, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Pastor Muoka addresses report on Verydarkman

In the clip, which lasted close to two minutes, Pastor Muoka said someone told him that Verydarkman had spoken evil things about his congregants.

He said the person called his attention to the online critic and claimed he said, "Chosen will learn something the hard way."

Pastor Muoka said Verydarkman is now learning something the hard way. A part of his statements went thus:

"And then somebody came to talk to me about that case. He said pastor do you see a man that is speaking against us and the man said Chosen people will learn something the hard way.

"And he mentioned the name of the man when this thing was going on. He said one man they call Verydarkman said Chosen will learn something the hard way.

"I said no o, Chosen will not learn something the hard way, he is the one that will learn something the hard way. What is happening today? He learning something the hard what?"

The cleric maintained that he did not speak negatively to Verydarkman but returned what he allegedly said about his church people to him.

"...Now what is happening? He (Verydarkman) is learning something the hard way," Pastor Muoka said.

@tlccrmofficial's clip stirred reactions.

Watch the video below:

People react to Pastor Lazarus Muoka's statements

Become saved today❤️ said:

"Power."

Shellraven said:

"Pastor pastor hmmm."

Pascal Jericho said:

"Papa pity am o,e don enter wetin him no no."

Janefrancesihezuo5 said:

"Chosen is bless and can never be cursed."

💚Kay Cee🤑 💵💚 said:

"Very Dark Man just messed with the wrong people."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had fantasised about taking BBNaija reality TV star Phyna out on a date amid legal sag with Femi Falana.

Verydarkman storms Reps building with "herbalist"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman had honoured the House of Representatives invitation and showed up with a spiritualist.

In a letter dated September 27, the Reps' joint committee on financial crimes and reformatory institutions investigating the bribery allegation invited Verydarkman, EFCC chairman Olanipekun Olukoyode, crossdresser Bobrisky and others involved to appear before it to give their testimonies.

Verydarkman posted a short video informing his over one million followers that he had arrived at the House of Representatives building. In the clip, a barefooted Verydarkman stepped out of a vehicle wearing his native outfit and was flanked by an "herbalist" in a red wrapper. People hailed him as he entered the building with his entourage and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

Source: Legit.ng