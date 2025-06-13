Verydarkman has reacted to the video shared by Davido after the singer lashed out at him and others over their expensive lifestyles

Davido and Burna Boy had taken deliveries of new cars, and VDM responded by calling them out

Fans were divided after seeing the kind of response the activist gave to the singer, who is also his friend

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the video shared by his friend Davido after the singer was dragged by the activist.

The TikToker had reacted after both Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy) and David Adeleke (Davido) bought new cars.

VDM took a swipe at them and questioned their luxurious lifestyles, suggesting that the money could be better spent instead of splurging on cars.

Davido responded by flaunting all the cars in his garage and taking a swipe at the activist.

Reacting to Davido’s post, VDM dragged his friend, asking, "Who is Davido?" He added that he cannot massage anyone's ego.

VDM further stated that the three biggest artists in Nigeria are not gods, and that God could be so magnanimous to them all by giving them up to 70 or 80 years to live.

While speaking, the activist was eating tiger nuts and even spat the remains of what he had chewed onto his phone.

VDM speaks about criticism

Speaking about the backlash he has received online, VDM acknowledged that he is a very egoistic and proud man, but he does not hide it.

He explained that his pride has helped him maintain his integrity over the years, which is why he cannot be forced to be anyone's friend.

The TikToker added that he is not seeking validation from anyone and promised to continue speaking his mind without massaging anyone's ego.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Netizens reacted after watching what VDM said about Davido and others. Here are comments below:

@bob_wealth001 commented:

"Yesterday na june 12 which of the artist ever use there platform tallk about Democracy and what's going on in the country kudos to idris Abdul Kareem and rest in peace Dagrin, shey Democracy leleyi Abi CarzyDemo ."

@crazyanalog reacted:

"Integrity is something that is Rare. Who lacks it hates those who do."

@officialsarahmartins said:

"I feel is okay for people to spend their money how ever they want because they worked hard for it with nobody knowing how many sleepless nights they went through to make that happen. It’s okay to give back to people however and whenever they want without someone that didn’t help them work for the money dictating to them on how they should spend it. We all knew when @davido donated over 250m to charity and we all saw how transparent he was about it. I know of a few @wizkidayo has helped even though he doesn’t need public validation over his kind gestures, @burnaboygram on his own helps people and doesn’t need validation on how he blesses people."

@1me.je shared:

"In as much as we support you and what you do, spitting whatever you're eating at our view is disrespectful."

@__iam_eazi stated:

"I love you bro but be mindful of the way you talk about davido. I love him more please."

@jaachuspace commented:

"Can you please stop talking too much. But I just love this guy, God please protect him. Me nobody love VDM again, we don complete."

VDM reacts to Adams Oshiomhole's video

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman didn't spare the former governor of Edo state while reacting to his viral video.

The former Edo State governor reportedly caused a scene and shut the gate while attempting to board his flight, and VDM was not happy about it.

