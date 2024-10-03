Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman reacted to a prophecy message Pastor Lazarus Muoka of Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries made on him

The general overseer had predicted a tough time for Veryarkman if he did not stop speaking ill of his church

But reacting, VDM questioned the clergyman on the powers he claimed to have as he addressed the death of his two wives

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has ruthlessly replied to Pastor Lazarus Muoka's remarks against him.

Muoka is the general overseer of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries.

A recent viral video showed Muoka warning Verydarkman to cease speaking badly about his ministry.

Muoka's warning had come after Verydarkman criticised church members for sharing controversial testimonies, such as claims of miraculous lion rescues and overcoming violent robbery.

After the testimonies went viral, Verydarkman had requested an investigation by the Christian Association of Nigeria and threatened legal action.

But in response to the critic's action, Muoka stated:

"If God's anointed gets angry with you, you are finished."

He emphasised that he didn't speak evil but made a statement, implying VeryDarkMan would face consequences for his actions.

The warning had come amid Verydarkman's ongoing legal battles with Bobrisky, Falz, Femi Falana, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) authorities.

Verydarkman reacts to Pastor Muoka's clip

Hitting back at the cleric, however, the critic noted that many thought he was troubled following his fight against Bobrsiky's N15m mess.

He claimed that many thought he was invited to the court during his meeting with the National Assembly, hence Pastor Muoka's prophecy.

VDM questioned the clergyman on the powers he claimed to have and demanded to know why he didn't use them on his two late wives.

He further noted that he didn't need anybody to deliver a message from God, that he was a child of God who could also hear from him.

Verydarkman spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Lucky Chukwuebuka Ogechi:

"VDM don’t go that way, leave the death of his wife out of this, you can say something without using his predicaments to mock him. And kindly note, not all statements you reply to. You ignore and focus on the price."

Spenzzy Emmanuel:

"Bringing his dead wives into this is a total NO."

Plies Plies:

"I think Nigerians don't know who they have,the value of VDM please borrow us VDM we need him in Cameroon 🇨🇲 you guys don't know the impact this young man has in Nigeria his already an icon in Africa check well more than 400000 thousands of his followers are not Nigerians that shows the whole of Africa is behind him African Union needs to give this man an award for the must fearless and most truthful man who money can't buy he has done so much for a short period of time more than your governors."

Charles Kelechi Kalu:

"Omo na my brother i pity pass oo chaii i remember last year when i dey with him for ijesha naso i dey wear the airpron if i somehow get sick naso my brother go carry the airpron wear me😂 thank god am out under his roof and stop all those nonsense omo is not funny o God deliver my brother from such nonsense."

Franklin Uzor:

"Dear VDM, I take exception to the mentioning of his two wives. De@th is an inevitable part of life, and we must respect people's privacy during such difficult times. It's possible to address issues without making light of someone's personal hardships. Additionally, it's important to note that not every statement warrants a response.

"Just as you chose to ignore Vee's BBNIJA reality show comments, I encourage you to exercise the same discretion and focus on more pressing national matters. About writing to CAN I support that in totality to monitor the activities of this churches. Thank you for understanding."

Martha Ojeikere:

"Why will a renowned Pastor talk about vdm in his church?please, concentrate on teaching forgiveness like our Lord Jesus Christ not responding to a small boy on social media. Please sir."

Mc Ebu:

"He will learn, this people are no longer talking about love and forgiveness but about rêvèngẽ. I just de observe this people."

Onwa Onwa:

"But why pastor we say such in the alter, this is why i so much believe in prophet TB Joshua he doesn't Reply.God help us."

Lady V Empire:

"Sometimes I wonder why people hate this guy! How many fearless and intelligent people do we know and have in this country. VDM is my role model. I choose to be intelligent and fearless like him. Do I support everything he does? No I don't. But most of the things this guy does is worth emulating."

VDM shows preparedness for the worst

Legit.ng earlier reported that the social media activist spurred concerns online as he spoke on the worst that could possibly happen to him amid Bobrisky’s EFCC case.

Recall that the internet personality attracted a lawsuit from the family of renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Following the recent unfoldings, VDM gave netizens a hint of his thoughts, spurring reactions online.

