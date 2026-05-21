A Nigerian corps member shared an emotional video showing the moment she said goodbye to her students

In the now-viral clip posted to her official account, she left her students visibly upset as she announced her departure

The students followed her around as she carried her box out of the school premises and bade them farewell

A Nigerian corps member posted an emotional clip online that captured the moment she said farewell to the students she had been teaching.

The footage quickly circulated after she uploaded it, and netizens reacted to the emotion displayed by both the teacher and her class.

Corps member announces her final day to students. Photo credit: @jessyca/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

NYSC member bids farewell to students

Identified as @jessyca on TikTok, the corps member addressed her students to inform them that her time with them had come to an end.

She noted that the experience of working with the class had been enjoyable, even though she found it difficult to hold back tears as she spoke.

The students also became emotional upon learning that she was leaving, and they couldn't hide it at all.

The clip showed the young lady carrying a box as she walked away from the school premises, with several of the children following closely behind her.

Their reactions showed that they were reluctant to see her go, and the scene proved the bond that had formed during her service period.

She confessed that their support and presence made her National Youth Service Corps experience memorable.

In her caption accompanying the post, she expressed gratitude to the students for their role in making the year meaningful.

Corps member informs her students about her final day to students. Photo credit: @jessyca/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She stated that she had appreciated their conduct and participation throughout her time with them and that she would remember them with love.

She also noted that she would miss them greatly once she had departed from the school's premises.

In her words:

"I come to say goodbye. Doing this with my students was so exciting even though I was about to tear up while doing it and they were all sad because I was leaving times flies tho omo Thank you my students for making this Nysc journey a memorable one. I love you all nd m really gonna miss y’all."

Reactions as corps member bids farewell to students

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@No love said:

"They's one corper endurance my best English teacher in my jss3 that's 2019 I miss her I wish I can see her now I have small money I could gift her she taught me how to read flowently and how to stand crowd without crying."

@Patience posh said:

"I understand this feeling. I still want to see some of the corpers that taught me back in secondary school, I still miss them."

@Mark Martin said:

"Omoh is sad when I was in secondary school that one female coper wey I love so much it hurts me but I can't even recognize her if I see her now."

@Phavour added:

"Am so emotional right now."

See the post below:

Corps member says goodbye to students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian corps member shared an emotional video of her students crying uncontrollably in school.

According to the corps member, it was her last day as their teacher, and the students couldn’t hold back their tears as they watched her leave.

Source: Legit.ng