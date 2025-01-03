VDM has reacted to the prophecy given by Prophet Samuel King about Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun in 2025

The clergy had issued a warning to the singer, and he instructed him to contact him within nine days to advert a tragedy

In the video, the activist shared an evidence to show that the clergy was lying, and he called him a fraudulent man

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to the prophecy about Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Legit.ng had reported that Prophet Samuel King had released a prophecy about the Morayo crooner in 2025. He warned him about an impending danger looming over him.

In a video made by VDM, he called Prophet Samuel King a liar and a fraudulent man. He issued a stern warning to the clergy and said that he must not come to Abuja if not, he will give him frog jump till the prophecy come to pass.

He called him a manipulator and asked why he did see anything about the president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. VDM said that he will be waiting for the nine days ultimatum that the prophet gave to Wizkid.

VDM disclosed that clerics like Prophet King will look for influential people and used them to chase clout.

VDM shares Samuel King's prophecy about him

In the recording, the TikToker explained that on January 20, 2024, Samuel King shared a prophecy about him. According to him, VDM should be careful, if not he will be gunned down around Village Chief Restaurant.

The Tiktoker said that the prophet advised him to run away from Nigeria or better hide and be careful.

VDM noted that the clergy said he saw three big cats, who are hell-bent to bring him down. He added that Prophet Samuel stated that the attempt on his life will happen around the middle of the year.

The activist noted that he was in Village Chief last year, but nothing happened to him. He explained that he has not been going around with bouncers or security agents, but nothing has happened to him.

VDM takes a swipe at Wizkid's fans

Also in the video, VDM took a swipe at fans of the singer, who spent time with his first son days go.

He said that he has seen some comments made about the prophecy. He warned them not to be jittery about the prophecy and that they should only accept what was true.

He also told them to ignore the 'clown' and all he said, and claimed that Samuel King was not a pastor. Furthermore, he called him a cheap liar.

VDM speaks about his NGO

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had given an update about his NG after he said that money was not missing from it.

I n a video on his Instagram page, he shared several proves to show that the missing money was indeed a prank.

He shared the details of the programmer, who helped him to hide the account and chats they had about it and people's reaction.

