Prophet Samuel King has responded to Verydarkman following the latter's criticism over his prophecy about Wizkid

Legit.ng reported that VDM recalled Prophet Samuel King's prophecy to him, advising him to leave Nigeria or hide and be careful

Prophet Samuel, in a response, shared a clip of VDM's fleeing his home in 2024 after his home address was leaked

Prophet Samuel King, the founder of Dynamite Global Ministry, has responded to social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman after the latter berated him over his prophecy about Wizkid.

Recall that Prophet Samuel King made headlines after he warned Wizkid about an impending danger looming over him.

Amid reactions from Wizkid's fans, VDM, in a response, tagged Samuel King as a liar as he recalled his prophecy about him on January 20, 2024, where he urged the critic to be careful.

The prophet also advised VDM to run away from Nigeria or go into hiding and be careful.

Prophet Samuel King replies VDM

Barely an hour after VDM's video went viral, Prophet Samuel shared a video from 2024 of VDM crying out for his safety as he revealed he had to flee his home in Abuja after his residence address was shared on social media.

The prophet suggested that the clip was proof that his prophecy about VDM last year did come to pass.

Sharing the video on his page Prophet Samuel King wrote in a caption,

"WHEN A LIER TRIES TO CORRECT A LIE, he ends up telling the truth. To Mr. @verydarkblackman . Thanks for making the job easier for the Lords servant."

Watch a clip of VDM speaking about leaving his home below:

In related news, VDM had cried out in September 2024 for his safety in a video after spotting a cease and desist letter with his current home address online during his exchange with comedian MC Jollof.

According to VDM, Mr Jollof and his wife put him in danger by releasing his home address.

"I can no longer go home, my current address has been compromise," he said in the video.

Reactions as Prophet Samuel replies VDM

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the clergyman's video, read the comments below:

royal_diadem15

"Someone already living dead obviously wouldnt take prophesy serious.

mandelababa:

"na u be BABA GOD secretary?"

playboi_bhad

"Same guy were samklef and con wan finish … if not for God and the supports and prayers of Nigerians… I love vdm and I’m a ratel but sometimes it’s hard to support him with comments like this."

r.munene:

"Mocking a Man of God."

highly_inflammable1:

"VDM is a big lîar … same guy wey dem almost clear am wey he come online Dey thank God say dem no get am."

Prophet Samuel sends message to Ooni

Legit.ng previously reported that the prophet shared a vision he had about Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye's dream.

Prophet Samuel also shared the interpretation while urging the king to forgive Queen Naomi.

Queen Naomi has remained behind bars alongside Oriyomi Hamzat over a stampede in Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng