Love is in the air this Valentine's season with many couples going to great lengths to show their affection for each other

Several Nigerian celebrities became couples after meeting each other or making their first moves through social media

Legit.ng has now compiled a list of some top Nigerian celebrity couples who met on the internet in the spirit of the season of love

Valentine’s Day is not always an easy one for singles seeing as they have to battle with other couples’ extravagant displays of love on this day, February 14. However, some of these singles make do with camping on social media to gush over other people’s romantic stories.

Gone are the days when people had to physically meet each other before developing an interest and pursuing a relationship. Now, social media has become a very important tool in fostering love among couples and it’s a big part of their love story.

To celebrate Valentine, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of Nigeria’s top celebrity couples who met on social media.

Adekunle Gold and other Nigerian celebrity couples who met on social media. Photos: @adekunlegold, @bankywellington, @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

1. Adekunle Gold and Simi:

Nigerian couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi have been married for seven years and their love story started on social media. During an interview, Simi disclosed that her husband, AG Baby had camped in her Facebook DMs, trying to get her attention. However, she did not notice his messages for many years till they met during a performance she had. The rest they say is history. Simi and AG Baby is one celebrity couple who gives fans high doses of marriage goals.

2.Inidima Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong:

Nollywood actress Inidima Okojie got married in style to business executive Abasi Ene-Obong in 2022. The celebrity couple were open about how their love story began on social media. Ene-Obong disclosed that he reached out to Ini in her Instagram DM and they bonded over Maltesers chocolate. This happened while he was concluding the divorce process of his first marriage and they met physically for the first time in 2019.

3. Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba and Brunella Oscar’s love story:

Former child star actor, Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar’s love story began on Facebook. Brunella sent the film star a message on the social networking platform and it led to a whirlwind romance and eventually marriage between them. It started when Brunella saw one of the actor’s videos and sent him a message on Facebook, according to her, a voice kept saying he was her husband. Even though Uchemba did not reply to her message initially, he eventually did and they continued their conversation on WhatsApp.

4. Moses Bliss and Marie Bliss:

Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, found the love of his life through a dance challenge on social media in January 2023. Marie had shared a clip online of herself dancing to his song and she tagged him to it. The musician noticed her and sent a DM. This led to a romance and eventual marriage between them.

5. Banky W and Adesua Etomi:

Singer, actor and politician, Banky W and actress Adesua Etomi’s love story might not have begun if the EME boss had not shot his shot on social media. Banky had seen Adesua at several industry events and started to ask around about her. After knowing enough, he summoned the courage and sent her a DM on Instagram, asking to be her friend. Their friendship grew and despite some reluctance from Adesua, they eventually decided to give being in a relationship a chance. The couple eventually got married in 2017 and it has been a beautiful display of love between them since then.

In the spirit of Valentine's, take the bull by the horns and consider using social media to find love as opposed to just doom-scrolling and gushing over other couples. From the stories of the celebrity couples mentioned above, all it takes is for one person to send a DM, who knows, you might also strike gold.

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla

Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux had proposed in a heart-warming ceremony to his wife for the second time after they had staged their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

In the recording sighted online, the singer went on his knee and opened the case which had the ring.

Fans were excited about the ceremony that they wished them well and prayed for the couple to have a happy life.

Source: Legit.ng