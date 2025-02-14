The whole of social media excused love and romance as Nigerians celebrate their significant other this year’s Valentine’s

Legit.ng took a look into the country’s movie industry to celebrate actors who portrayed love in different forms on the screens

From the old generation to the new generation, most of these actors used their chiselled features and robust presence to give fans screen climax

Valentine’s Day is upon us again and Legit.ng decided to celebrate some of Nollywood actors praised for their lover boy roles in movies.

For this context lover boy will be used to describe popular male movie stars who are mostly identified by their romantic roles in films, due to their amazing screen deliveries.

As Nigerians in love observe Valentine's Day, Legit.ng has compiled a list of famous 6 actors known for executing affectionate seamlessly.

Veteran actor Ramsey Nouah

Ramsey Noah, born to a Lebanese father and a Yoruba mother from Owo, Ondo State, began his acting career in the early 1990s.

Known for his numerous lead roles in romantic films, he has earned the nickname "Lover-Boy" for his charming portrayals.

Today, he is considered one of Nigeria’s most sought-after actors, having appeared in numerous films throughout his career.

Veteran star Emeka Ike

Emeka Ike is a talented and popular Nigerian actor and producer who has been a prominent figure in Nollywood for many years.

He was widely known for his roles as a lover boy and was mostly paired with his colleague Genevieve Nnaji as they both gave off good screen chemistry.

Veteran actor Jim Ike

Nollywood star Jim Iyke began acting in 1998 and reportedly appeared in over 150 films.

The actor is mostly known for his charming and romantic roles with women in movies.

Popular actor Tony Umez

This is another accomplished veteran actor who has appeared in over 200 films in the English and Yoruba genres.

Tony Umez is known for his profound love in movies, thus it's no surprise that he was likened to BBNaija lockdown resident Ozo over his bond with Nengi within the house.

Talented actor Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji is well-known in the Yoruba film industry and can be considered the glamour boy of Yoruba films.

He possesses elegance and distinguishing characteristics that enhance him to portray love and romance-related parts in movies.

Celebrated star Kunle Remi

Oyekunle Oluwaremi Opeyemi is a Nigerian model and actor who gained recognition after he won the Gulder Ultimate Search Season 7.

He is also known for his unique portrayal of lover boy roles in films. With his attractive physique and natural charisma, Remi delivers his lines with captivating charm.

Lens lord Fredrick Leonard

When searching for a striking actor with the perfect physical features to captivate audiences, Fredrick Leonard is the name to remember.

He has made an impression as one of the Nollywood heartthrobs with his impressive performances and charm on screen. The Anambra-born actor debuted his career into the Nigerian movie industry in 2001.

Movie star Timini Egbuson

This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Timini Egbuson who made a staple in the Nollywood industry as a certified lover boy.

He started his acting career in 2010, on M-net's soap opera Tinsel. At the 2020 AMVCA awards, Timini won the Best Actor in a drama for his role in Elevator Baby.

Timini is currently one of the most sought-after Nollywood actors for his exceptional screen deliveries.

Fans react to Timini Egbuson's look

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Timini's look became a topic of interest among fans and observers on social media.

Despite the attention surrounding his appearance, he has continued to push his craft in the Nollywood industry.

His confidence and self-assurance are evident in his performance, talent, hard work, and dedication.

