Actor Williams Uchemba has shared a fun video showing the loved-up moments between him and his over the years

The actor shared how long his wife has been in his life as they marked their fourth wedding anniversary

Williams Uchemba and his wife's video has warmed hearts as many of his fans as they congratulated the couple

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, November 21.

Uchemba shared an adorable video to make it memorable, showing their love life over the years.

Williams Uchemba shares adorable video of him and wife to mark wedding anniversary. Credit: brunella_williams_uchemba

In one of the clips, the actor and his wife, who are blessed with a daughter, were spotted on the streets of New York.

In a caption, Uchemba disclosed that his wife has been in his life for almost ten years, stating that she has brought him nothing but joy, peace, and unconditional love.

"You are everything I asked for and more and I thank the Lord who had been our anchor and strength in this marriage for giving me you. You are my GOOD GIFT Baby. Braise yourself cos the journey is about to get even sweeter," he wrote.

Watch the video actor Williams Uchemba shared below:

See Willaims Uchemba's wife's post below:

Fans celebrate with Williams Uchemba and wife

Read some of the messages below:

cheesohm__:

"The way I smiled from beginning to end. Happy anniversary."

1doublef:

"God bless your home boss."

its_delavega:

"God, I like this style o."

comfyuju:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary! Love is so sweet."

joy.palm3ree:

"My Favs Happy Birthday to Your Marriageship You’ll Keep being a Model to my dream Family & Marriage."

kikiztouch:

"Happy wedding anniversary."

suzyolubunmi:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary to you Many more years of togetherness in health and in wealth May God continue to be the third cord in your marriage Enjoy your Anniversary."

yourfavourite1:

"Think say nah play play."

William Uchemba told to show daughter's face

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor shared cute pictures during his birthday celebration while writing an appreciation message to God and his fans.

To make his birthday special, Williams shared a video of his daughter Kamara rocking an outfit that read ‘Happy Birthday Dad.’

He, however, didn’t show her face, an action that stirred reactions from his fans.

