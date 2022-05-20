Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie, has officially gotten married to the love of her in a civil union ceremony

The Blood Sisters star took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous photos of her look for the special day

Only a short while ago, a UK-based Nigerian lawyer left internet users in awe when she rocked a full Afro look for her wedding

Court wedding style inspirations for brides just got more interesting as Ini Dima-Okojie has added her own fashion moment to the catalogue.

The actress looked stunning in her civil union look. Credit: @officialtobimages for @inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous and talented Nollywood actress made things official with her beau on Friday, May 20, as they tied the knot in a court wedding ceremony.

The Edo-born belle took to her Instagram page to share a stack of photos of her look for the special day.

She donned a two-piece ensemble which comprised of a bow-like design making the off-shoulder top and a pair of fitted pants.

Ini paired the elegant set by Derin Fabikun, with some stilettos, giving her look a bridal touch with a birdcage fascinator and a lovely bouquet.

Swipe to see more photos below:

