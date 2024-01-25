Nigerian singer Simi has opened up about her marriage and her career in an interview with Tea with Taypod

According to her, she never wanted to marry a singer as Adekunle Gold was her fan then who loved her music

She revealed that he was a photoshop guru and narrated how he sent her a messages on Facebook which she didn't reply

Singer Simisola Kosoko better known as Simi has shared with her fans how she met her husband Adekunle Gold on Tea with Taypod podcast.

The mother of one said in the video that she never wanted to marry a singer. According to her, she didn't know Adekunle Gold was a musician then. She said he was a fan who sent her messages on Facebook. But she never replied to the notes till today. Simi added that Adekunle Gold was a photoshop guru when they met.

Simi says she never wanted to marry a singer. Photo credit @simplysimi/@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Simi says she is obsessed with music

Explaining why she ended up as a musician, the former gospel artist said that she is so much in love with music.

She stated that she will be releasing an album this year.

Simi says she is a feminist

The 'Duduke' crooner mentioned that she is a feminist who believes that every woman should be allowed to do what they wants with her life.

According to the singer featured on Alicia Keys' tour, she noted that if a woman wants to be a full housewife with nine nannies, she should be allowed to do so because that is where true freedom is.

See the clip here:

How fans react to Simi's interview

Netizens have reacted to what Simi said on the podcast. Here are some of the comments below:

@flamezyofficial_:

"I still haven't replied. she's now our wife.'

@god.is.able.06:

"Simisola for a reason if not for your lyric this girl for no gree for me.'

@chisom.ok_"

"Simi doesn’t get enough flowers, jokes apart

@flamezyofficial_':

"I love to listen when she talks."

@prettytall__girl:

"I love her voice, whether talking or singing.'

@canusiminow:

"Sims got the sweetest, softest voice ever."

@viola_concept:

"I can’t wait. Simi is too good. Her voice"

@smoothallysyn:

"See you on Friday.'

@progressofficial_:

"I love TeawithTay.'

@thatlagosgirl:

"A very wise woman. Can’t wait!."

@theadunnii:

"One of the few Nigerian podcast I always listen to sensible conversation."

